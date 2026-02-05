A Smooth and Silky Valentine’s Treat Lovingly Crafted in Bali

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, Mason Chocolates presents two special expressions of their chocolate creations just for the occasion, crafted in Bali using 100% Indonesian cacao. A perfect gift, or a treat to enjoy with that special someone.

What makes chocolate the treat of choice come Valentine’s Day? Is it its mood boosting effects, triggering happy hormones in the body, that associate it with affection and passion? Is it its association with luxury and indulgence? Regardless, very few will deny the pleasures of biting into a rich, silky chocolate truffle, or letting a square of dark chocolate melt on your tongue.

Despite cacao trees growing in the tropics, it has long been Europe that has dominated the chocolate industry, with the mastery of Italian, Belgian, Swiss chocolatiers processing beans into the creamiest black gold we have all grown to love (and crave). But Mason Chocolates is on a mission to bring that class of industry to a region where cacao is grown and cultivated – like here in Indonesia, a nation blessed with a fabulous variety of cacao beans spread across the archipelago, each with its own character, taste and flavour.

Italian chocolatier, Chef David Patiño

Crafted in Bali using 100% Indonesian cacao, Mason Chocolates sources from cacao farms in Sumatra, Kalimantan, Java, Sulawesi, Papua, and their own plantations here in Bali . Each bean is shaped by its unique environment, from tropical rains to cooling highlands and volcanic soils. Working closely with local farmers, Mason Chocolates builds long-term partnerships rooted in ethical sourcing, shared knowledge, and community development.

But that is only half the story.

These beans are processed using state-of-the-art Selmi chocolate machines – an Italian brand considered the ‘crème-de-crème’ in the industry – bringing European chocolate-making standards to Indonesia. From bean to bar, Indonesia’s cacao beans are given the quality process they deserve, transforming them into the smoothest, richest, chocolate possible. This is of course helped by master Italian chocolatier, Chef David Patiño, who brings his expertise to the island, and his team of skilled Balinese chocolatiers.

As such, this Valentine’s season, Mason Chocolate and Chef David present two special expressions just for the occasion.

First comes Cremino. Inspired by Northern Italy’s classic chocolate tradition, Cremino is all about restraint and precision. Just two elements layered into something quietly indulgent. Dark or vegan milk chocolate melts into roasted hazelnut or almond with a texture that melts upon taste.

For those who enjoy subtle surprises, Matcha Cremino offers a softer contrast. High-quality matcha meets almond paste in a flavour that is elegant, balanced, and effortlessly refined.

Complementing the Cremino collection is Mason Chocolates’ Valentine’s Chocolate, a limited-edition creation designed to celebrate love in its most expressive form. Beneath its dark chocolate exterior lies a hidden heart, filled with an unexpected burst of flavour and a delicately crunchy centre. It’s playful, expressive, and just unpredictable enough to keep things interesting, much like love itself.

So, if you’re planning to buy chocolates this Valentine’s Day – why not buy one made in Bali.

Mason Chocolates is available across supermarkets and selected stores in Bali, as well as available for online purchase:

+6281138118000 (WA)

@masonchocolates

masonchocolates.com