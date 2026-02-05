Parents planning for the 2026-2027 academic year will be pleased to learn that The British School of Bali is preparing to open its new purpose-built main campus. This milestone marks an important step forward for the recently established school, reinforcing its growth and long-term commitment to delivering high-quality British education in Bali.

Set amid the serene landscapes of Ubud, the new campus has been thoughtfully designed to provide an academically focused environment that is both inspiring and nurturing. Grounded in traditional British educational values and enriched by its Balinese surroundings, the campus reflects the school’s ethos of balancing academic excellence with student wellbeing, character development, and a strong sense of community.

Scheduled to welcome students for the 2026-2027 academic year, the main campus will support the school’s continued expansion and long-term development. Purpose-built facilities will include dedicated teaching and learning spaces, a welcoming library, outdoor physical education and play areas, as well as access to exceptional sports and wellbeing facilities within the wider complex. Together, these spaces are designed to inspire curiosity, confidence, and a lifelong love for learning.

As part of the established international education group, The Schools Trust, The British School of Bali shares a unified mission, values, and commitment to educational continuity across its global network. This affiliation ensures the delivery of a consistent, well-structured British curriculum led by experienced international educators.

Admissions are now open for the 2026-2027 academic year for children aged 2 to 12, offering families the opportunity to join a growing British school community at an exciting and formative stage of its journey.

Parents and families interested in learning more about the school , its curriculum, and facilities can contact the admissions team or visit the school website at britishschool.id for more information.

For more information, please contact +62 821 4408 7507

The British School of Bali

Jl. Sri Wedari No.24, Tegallalang, Ubud

+62 821 4408 7507

@britishschoolbali

britishschool.id