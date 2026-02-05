White Rock Beach Club presents a refined beachfront indulgence in Bali, set between Melasti’s limestone cliffs and Ungasan’s coastline horizon. Spread across 7,500 square metres of shoreline, the venue blends music, dining, design and oceanfront relaxation into 1 expansive day-night destination.

Sound and space shape the core of White Rock. A central mainstage anchors the venue, hosting live performances and DJ sets, while ten private Party Suites offer ocean-facing vantage points equipped with integrated audio systems that connect directly to the main stage. Designed for gatherings, birthdays, and after-hours celebrations, the suites combine club energy with comfort and privacy.

The venue’s layout transitions fluidly between pools, lounges, dining areas, and beachfront seating. Guests can choose from single and double daybeds, lagoon beds positioned along infinity pool edges, sofa lounges, sunset terraces, VIP cabanas with private pools, and indoor-outdoor dining spaces. Two infinity pools co-exist and define the experience: a main adults-only pool and a family-friendly Rock Pool.

Food and drink mirror White Rock’s relaxed yet polished atmosphere, with a menu that spans Western and Asian dishes. From light bites to full mains and desserts, complemented by a cocktail program designed for long afternoons and late evenings by the sea. The bar overlooks the Indian Ocean, framing every drink with uninterrupted coastal views.

Beyond music and dining, White Rock Spa & Wellness introduces a slower counterpoint to the club’s high-energy spaces. Located within the beach club itself, the spa offers treatments that extend poolside, allowing guests to move between relaxation, swimming, and socialising without leaving the setting.

White Rock Beach Club accommodates everything from laid-back beach days to festival-style nights along the coast. With its scale, setting, and focus on immersive sound and design, it adds a new layer to Melasti Beach’s evolving beachfront landscape.

White Rock Beach Club

Pantai Melasti Uluwatu, Ungasan

+62 812 3000 3001

whiterockbali.com