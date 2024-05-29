The word ‘escape’ is often exaggerated when it comes to travel destinations, but for Amora Ubud, quietly settled on the verdant Campuhan Ridge, it is most definitely a reality. This boutique villa resort has captured the essence of the island’s natural beauty, welcoming guests into comfy, Balinese-inspired accommodation surrounded by Ubud jungle and valley views.

15 private villas gently cascade down the verdant valley from the resort’s lobby, each one designed as a contemporary sanctuary for adults, especially couples, looking to cosy into their very own space. Different categories of villa are available, from Terrace Suite to Valley Pool and Royal Pool, though each features its own private plunge pool and displays a contemporary open style befitting any modern traveller’s needs.

With its slate stone walls, teak furnishings and hardwood floors, each villa exudes a natural ambience that blends perfectly with the surrounding greenery. What’s more, Amora Ubud faces the Campuhan Ridge, meaning every outdoor terrace welcomes the soft morning light at the start of every new day.

Every villa features a plush King-sized bed, set inside a spacious bedroom layout that looks out over the private terrace area through floor-to-ceiling glass windows. The luxurious bathroom features an indoor rain-shower and an outdoor bathtub, set between the lush vegetation.

Towards the bottom of the resort, guests will find Amora Ubud’s gorgeous infinity pool complete with daybeds, as well Bird Hill Restaurant. This breezy, open-air dining venue is where guests can enjoy Brunch, Lunch and Dinner, showcasing a wide-ranging menu that includes authentic Balinese cuisine as well as Western Favourites. You’ll find a tempting list of food and beverages, whether you’re after an indulgent Amora French Toast with a healthy smoothie and fresh coffee, a fluffy pizza with a local craft beer, or a Grilled Australian Lamb Rack with wine in the evening. For the ultimate dining experience, Amora can also set up a private Picnic Lunch, or Romantic Starlight Dinner.

In addition to its luxurious accommodations and exquisite dining, Amora Ubud hosts wellness experiences as well, whether its a nature-focused massage treatment at Tetaring Spa, or joining a transformative session of yoga surrounding by nature. The resort also provides guided tours of nearby temples and villages, showcasing the rich heritage of Ubud.

Though welcoming a range of guests, couples will surely find solace in their stay here, aptly located beside Campuhan Ridge, known locally as ‘Bukit Cinta’ or Lover’s Ridge. More than just a boutique resort, this tranquil sanctuary is where guests can unwind, rejuvenate, and immerse themselves in the enchanting beauty of Bali. With its harmonious blend of luxury, nature, and culture, Amora Ubud promises an unforgettable retreat that lingers in the hearts and minds of its visitors.

Amora Ubud

Desa Keiliki, Ubud

+62 81 999 449 842 | reservation@amoraubud.com

amoraubud.com