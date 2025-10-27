Presenting an original approach to seasonal menus, Ubud fine dining destination, Aperitif Restaurant, introduces the Lunar Cycle Menu, looking to Bali’s Saka calendar and its moon cycles as its inspiration.

The Saka ‘lunisolar’ calendar – one of two important timekeepers on the island – is comprised of 12 moon cycles, or months, known as sasih. Using this calendar, the Balinese Hindu will keep track of important ritual days, including every full and new moon, to Nyepi, Bali’s Day of Silence which marks the start of a new Saka year. The cycles also guide times of harvest and agricultural seasons for farmers on Bali.

It is this special relationship between time, nature and ritual that Aperitif’s Executive Chef, Nic Vanderbeeken, wanted to showcase through the restaurant’s new Lunar Cycle Menu concept. The menu, which changes every four months, will feature dishes that reflect the characteristics of a specific sasih, with the current menu reflecting Purnama Kapat – the full moon of the fourth month, said to be the strongest full moon of the year.

Dishes are an homage to specific aspects of ritual life in Bali, created as talking points for diners to learn and discover more about Balinese culture. The current menu features: ‘Labu Emas,’ pumpkin prepared three-ways (fermented, confit, and smoked), and gracefully presented to symbolise the marigold flowers used in offerings, the oils of which are also infused into the dish’s sauce.

The main course options represent Bali’s festive feasts and ritual sacrifices, like ‘Beef, Head-to-Tail’ featuring uniquely prepared beef tongue, heart, short rib and oxtail; to the ‘Babi Iberico,’ a twist on the ‘babi guling’ (whole roasted pig), served at ceremonies.

Available as Seven- or Five-course dinner, Chef Nic hopes that the Lunar Cycle Menu can be a unique medium for diners to learn discover Balinese culture and ingredients, as they indulge on Aperitif’s bespoke dining experience that blends European culinary style with an Indonesian soul.

For more information, contact +62 361 9082777, email [email protected] , or visit aperitif.com .

Apéritif Restaurant

Br. Nagi, Jl. Lanyahan, Petulu

@aperitifbali