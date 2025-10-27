Tucked within a dramatic subterranean setting, The cave by Chef Ryan Clift remains one of the most captivating and unique dining experiences in Bali. Continuing to innovate and push the boundaries of gastronomic artistry, The cave by Chef Ryan Clift has introduced its refreshed menu, available starting 12 October 2025.

Seamlessly combining modern gastronomy with global influences and local flavours, the new tasting menu is the first to be created by Head Chef Nikhil Sengupta, under the creative direction of Chef Ryan Clift. The menu highlights a bold interplay of textures, flavours, and storytelling, crafted to take guests on an exceptional journey across ten innovative courses.

Indulge in several highlights from the new tasting menu, including Crab Taco – enoki mushroom, pistachio, and a refreshing burst of sour starfruit; Tournedos Rossini – a luxurious take with steak tartar, foie gras, bone marrow, truffle, and egg yolk; Lawar Plek – a tribute to Bali’s culinary heritage with tuna ceviche, bumbu Bali, coconut, and rice; Scallops & Watercress – Confit Hokkaido scallop with wasabi and potato fondant; and Foie Gras Cannoli – a refined composition of mandarin, pistachio mousseline, and an aromatic blend of eight spices.

After a short intermission, the culinary journey resumes with refined dishes such as Ocean Trout Bouillabaisse, Smoked Lamb with Cauliflower, and indulgent desserts, including a playful Rock Melon Cocktail and a reimagined Mango Sticky Rice.

More than just a meal, the new menu is an immersive multisensory experience that celebrates innovation, precision, and the balance between global gastronomy and Bali’s unique flavours.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 361 847 0700 or visit thecavebali.com

The cave by Chef Ryan Clift at The edge Bali

Jl. Pura Goa Lempeh, Banjar Dinas Kangin, Pecatu

+62 361 847 0700

@thecavebali

thecavebali.com