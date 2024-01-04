19-20 January 2024 will mark the debut event of Bali Ocean Days, a comprehensive conference discussing marine conservation and sustainable development. Taking place at the InterContinental Bali Resort Jimbaran, an international lineup of high-ranking officials, financial institutions, NGOs, academics and sustainable economy stakeholders will gather to share, learn and discuss synergies and long-term projects.

Initiated by Sky Blue Sea Foundation (Yayasan Laut Langit Biru), a non-profit organisation that sees a bright future in the ‘Blue Economy’, defined by the World Bank as the “sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods, and jobs while preserving the health of ocean ecosystem.” As the largest archipelago in the world, Indonesia thus plays an important role in the future of the world’s oceans and is thus an appropriate host for a conference that puts marine conversation at its centre

Bali Ocean Days thus brings a wide variety of stakeholders and experts across the spectrum to create a holistic dialogue on each subject, with the mission of sharing challenges and finding solutions.

The two-day event features two distinct parts: the Blue Conference, featuring panel discussions from leading Indonesian and international speakers on critical marine issues; and an Eco Showcase, displaying organisations providing sustainable products or services, from renewable energy producers, waste management operators and circular economy entrepreneurs.

The main panels include Indonesian Blue Economy Governance & Development (Part I & II), Ecotourism & Preservation of Coral Reefs and Marine Biodiversity, Waste Treatment & Reduction of Ocean Plastic Pollution, Sustainable Fishing & Protection of Endangered Species, Mangrove & Seagrass Blue Carbon Ecosystems Management, and Coastal Communities Empowerment & Education to Marine Conservation.

The range of speakers includes high-ranking government officials, such as Mr. Jodi Mahardi (Deputy of Maritime Sovereignty and Energy Coordination) and Mrs Vivi Yulaswati (Deputy of Maritime Affairs and Natural Resources); representatives from international bodies, such as Mr. Norimasa Shimomura (United Nations Development Program – TBC) and Mrs Anka Farta (Oceans for Prosperity, World Bank Indonesia). Conservation experts including Mrs Rili Djohani (Coral Triangle Center) and Mr Imam Musthofa Zainudin (WWF Indonesia), plus crucial international academic voices like Lucinda Middleton (National Geographic Explorer, and Researcher at Charles Darwin University) and Dr. Benjamin Michael Brown (Australian Institute of Marine Science).

The inaugural edition of our Bali Ocean Days will culminate with the Sky Blue Sea Foundation Awards, a ceremony handled in cooperation with the Archipelagic and Island States Forum – AIS Blue Startup Hub. The conference is organised by Darmawan & Associates, in partnership with the Coordinating Ministry for Maritime and Investment Affairs and the Archipelagic and Island States (AIS) ForuM, sponsored by Pertamina.

The public can join the Bali Ocean Days panel discussions and explore the Eco Showcase, with passes available: Yellow Pass priced at IDR 350,000 (1 Day, inclusive of coffee break); Green Pass priced at IDR 750,000 (1 Day, inclusive of coffee break and buffet lunch); Blue Pass priced at IDR 1,300,000 (2 Days, 2 Coffee Breaks, 2 Buffet Lunch).

Bali Ocean Days runs from 9am to 5pm, on 19 & 20 January 2024. Taking place at Imperial Ballroom 3-4, InterContinental Bali Resort.

Tickets can be purchased at megatix.co.id/events/bali-ocean-days-conference-showcase

For more information:

+62 8123 924 826

info@balioceandays.id

balioceandays.id