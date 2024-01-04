The opulent five-star Raffles Bali kicks off the New Year with a bang as they’re set to host two exquisite culinary events in January 2024. Set to be held at their signature fine dining restaurant, Rumari, the resort presents “Rumari and Friends”, two exclusive four-hand dinners featuring renowned chefs from prestigious worldwide establishments.

Gracefully set in a serene venue with mesmerising views of Jimbaran Bay, the fine dining restaurant is spearheaded by Chef Gaetan Biesuz. Upholding an 80/20 rule, Rumari showcases a modern spin on Southeast Asian flavours, sourcing 80% of its ingredients from local farmers and producers. In addition to being recognised as the only Krug Ambassade in Indonesia, Rumari also received the Wine Spectators 2022 and 2023 “Award of Excellence”.

The first “Rumari and Friends” dinners will be held on 12 & 13 January 2024, where guests will be treated to the culinary mastery of Chef Wilfrid Hocquet from Blue by Alain Ducasse in Bangkok, Thailand. With one Michelin star, Blue by Alain Ducasse mirrors Chef Hocquet’s culinary philosophy, deeply rooted in seasonal ingredients and a pursuit of perfection. With an influence from French traditions, his innovative cooking effortlessly marries premium French products with local delicacies to produce outstanding culinary creations.

The second four-hand dinner continues on 26 & 27 January 2024, where Chef Paulo Airaudo from the two-Michelin-starred restaurant, Amelia, in San Sebastian, Spain, will be in the spotlight. Chef Airaudo’s creative approach at Amelia fuses traditional Italian cuisine with a unique Japanese touch, resulting in a one-of-a-kind “Italian Omakase” dining experience. The creations utilise the finest, fresh ingredients from the Basque Country and across the globe, presenting a distinctive symphony of flavours and textures to guests.

Dedicated to crafting and presenting extraordinary dining experiences, Chef Gaetan Biesuz of Rumari will work hand-in-hand with the talented culinary artists of Blue by Alain Ducasse and Amelia to create remarkable degustation menus that reflect the best in contemporary gastronomy through the forthcoming editions of “Rumari and Friends”. These dining events will be the perfect opportunity for guests to experience an epicurean voyage that transcends borders, combining unique syntheses of flavours, techniques, and artistic presentation, all set amidst the enchanting atmosphere of Rumari.

The “Rumari and Friends” four-hand dinners start from IDR 3,000,000++ per person. For more information or reservations of these exclusive events, please contact +62 811 3820 9559 or email dining.bali@raffles.com

Raffles Bali

Jl. Karang Mas Sejahtera No. 1A, Jimbaran

+62 811 3820 9559

raffles.com/bali