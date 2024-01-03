Lake Toba

Renowned wellness brand, Fivelements, is excited to announce the opening of their newest wellness haven, Fivelements Wellness Lake Toba.

Enclosed by the stunning views of the world’s largest volcanic lake in northern Sumatra, Indonesia, Fivelements Wellness Lake Toba draws inspiration from the ancient culture of Batak, inviting guests to immerse themselves in a transformative healing and wellness journey amidst the breathtaking nature backdrop and tranquillity of the lake.

Formed following the eruption of a supervolcano some 75,000 years ago, Samosir Island in northern Sumatra is located in a huge crater, offering natural beauty and rich history and is at the heart of the Toba Batak culture. The region is a pivotal aspect in the “Wonderful Indonesia” tourism campaign to promote and catapult Lake Toba as a global destination.

The unveiling of Fivelements’ new wellness destination boosts the brand’s commitment to the global wellness business, continuing the journey of growth in exploring new wellness destinations from its origins in Bali.

Located within the first five-star resort in the region, the Marianna Resort & Convention, Fivelements Wellness Lake Toba features six treatment rooms, two aromatherapy baths, a lake view yoga shala, and a state-of-the-art gym. The 120-room resort boasts extensive views of the majestic Lake Toba, making it an idyllic destination for globetrotters to discover a different side of Indonesia’s culture and nature.

“We are thrilled to have been selected to manage the wellness centre and grateful to Marclan Hotels whose dedication to providing the finest Indonesian hospitality is aligned with our vision of the award-winning Fivelements Wellness experience. The opportunity for wellness-minded travellers who seek new horizons that are rich in nature, culture and outdoor activities are endless in the region,” said John Nielsen, General Manager of Fivelements Hotels & Hospitality.

For this latest venture, the Fivelements team has been researching the ancient healing practices in Batak culture to implement into the bespoke retreats and personalised treatments, from deep tissue massage to water-based treatments, the wellness offerings are rich and diverse. Just with Fivelements Retreat Bali, the daily sunrise yoga is a key feature led by a team of certified yoga teachers. Spearheading the team is Jakarta-native, Ms. Jessica Saputra, who has spent the past year training in Bail and working with the team after completing her degree from Les Roches Hotel Management School and working at the prestigious Mandarin Oriental Bangkok.

Fivelements Wellness Lake Toba welcomes wellness seekers to embark on a transformative journey through its unique blend of Balinese and Batak culture in a holistic wellness approach in the heart of Lake Toba.

For enquiries about Fivelements Wellness, please contact John.nielsen@fivelements.com

For more information, please visit fivelements.com