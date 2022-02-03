This February, Bali welcomes its first batch of international tourists flying directly to I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport, after approximately 21 months of no international arrivals. This comes as Garuda Indonesia, Singapore Airlines and Batik Air restart their services from selected countries, new visas issues and quarantine days have been readjusted. This means international tourists can slowly land directly in and quarantine in Bali as an official point of entry.

4.35PM on 3 February 2022 marks a milestone moment for the island, as the country’s national carrier, Garuda Indonesia, touches down in Denpasar with six passengers from Narita, Japan. This is officially the first international tourists to arrive directly on Bali since it first closed back in April 2020.

Other than the direct Garuda flight between Narita, Japan and Denpasar, Bali; Singapore Airlines will also be resuming their direct service for the Singapore-Bali route, with a 337-seater Boeing B787-10 starting 16 February 2022, stated in an official press release by the airline. Indonesian carrier Batik Air will also be resuming their Singapore-Bali direct route.

Singaporean citizens are said to be able to enter without a visa, with a newly created free 21-day stay visitor visa, with the ability to purchase a Visa on Arrival for 30 days (regulations are constantly changing, we suggest checking directly with your consulate). For the moment, other nationals will still need the Business Visa (B211A e-Visa) to enter the country.

For quarantine period, as of 2 February 2022, quarantine days for arriving international travellers is 5 Days (4 Nights) for double-vaccinated visitors; and 7 Days (6 Nights) for visitors only with one vaccination.

Bali already has a list of official quarantine hotels, these are mainly in the pre-approved ‘Green Zones’, now referred to as bubble hotel quarantine program, being Nusa Dua, Jimbaran, Sanur, Ubud and Kuta.

All of the listed quarantine hotels must provide complete services which includes transport from the airport, full room and board, laundry, a second PCR test and an official letter of clearance upon check out. A QR Code is provided to guest from the quarantine hotel which must be presented upon arrival. Guests will be monitored during their quarantine periods to ensure that they do not break regulations.

Importantly, the airport has new procedures and visitors must prepare certain documentation prior to arrival.



Prior to arrival: Visitors must fill out the e-HAC form through the Peduli Lindungi application, showing vaccine cards; have PCR results from a maximum of 2x24h before departure; have confirmation of quarantine hotel booking (QR provided by hotel); confirmed immigration documents; confirmed travel insurance.

Upon arrival at Bali airport: (1) Visitor’s body temperature scanned, if below 38degrees Celsius they can proceed; if above will be brought to separate examination room (2) Checkpoint to check e-Hac data (3) Health documents are checked (4) Mandatory PCR test (5) Standard Immigration and Baggage Claim (6) Holding area for results (7) Pick-Up Zone to await transport to quarantine hotel.

Whilst the international flights and visas still remain limited, and quarantine still remains mandatory, the arrival of international tourists direct to Bali’s airport is a great sign of things to come.