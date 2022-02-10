On 20 February, 2022, you’re invited to join the sixth year of ‘Bali’s Biggest Clean-Up’, an island-wide trash clean-up of Bali’s beaches, rivers, streets and anywhere in between!

Over the last five annual clean-ups, this movement has gathered over 65,000 people in 430 locations on Bali and prevented 155 tons of plastic from entering our oceans. This environment-focused activity was started by One Island One Voice, a community movement banding individuals and businesses to reduce or eradicate single-use plastic on the island, and also an off-shoot of the now famous and Bali-born campaign Bye Bye Plastic Bags.

After a two-year break due to the pandemic, Bali’s Biggest Clean Up is back and takes place before ‘Hari Peduli Sampah Nasional’, Indonesia’s national ‘care for your rubbish’ day. The clean up activity is calling for not only volunteers but also coordinators who want to hosttheir very own clean up, rallying a community or group to clean-up trash in a certain area. This can just be a group of friends, or perhaps even a business or office team.

This clean-up has been an important awareness campaign in Bali, reminding communities across the island on the importance of proper waste management and showcasing the continuously rampant usage of single-use plastic. Join the movement and do your part to keep Bali green!

To volunteer, sign up or find more information head to: oneislandonevoice.org