Perched 162 metres above the Indian Ocean in Uluwatu, Oneeighty° Bali at The edge Bali has established itself as a distinctive day club destination. Defined by its dramatic setting and design-led concept, the venue is named for its offering of a high-end leisure experience with uninterrupted 180-degree ocean views.

At the centre of the Oneeighty° Bali experience is the iconic Skypool: a cantilevered, glass-bottom pool that extends six metres beyond the cliff edge, creating the sensation of floating high above the ocean. It offers a truly unique perspective, where guests can swim suspended above the crashing waves below.

Complementing this is the Lagoon, a more tranquil space designed for relaxed swimming while still offering views of the surrounding landscape. Together, the dramatic Skypool and the calming Lagoon create a balanced aquatic experience, catering to both thrill and ease.

Throughout the venue, the focus remains on maximising the panoramic ocean views, particularly at sunset, when the setting becomes a natural focal point for guests. From sunbeds to dining areas, every corner is oriented towards the horizon, reinforcing the sense of openness and elevation.

Beyond its architectural highlights, Oneeighty° Bali delivers a complete day club experience, with a curated menu of food and drinks curated to match its premium setting. Combining striking design with refined hospitality, it continues to set a benchmark for luxury day experiences in Bali. Reservations are recommended to secure access to this much sought-after destination.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 821 4463 2077 or email [email protected] .

Oneeighty° Bali is a member of the Bali Restaurant & Café Association (BRCA). To learn more about BRCA, follow @balirca or visit balirca.id .

Oneeighty° Bali

Jl Pura Goa Lempeh, Banjar Dinas Kangin, Pecatu, Uluwatu

+62 821 4463 2077

[email protected]

oneeightybali.com