Set in the foothills of Mount Agung in Karangasem, Bali Asli Restaurant offers a dining experience rooted in the traditions and flavours of East Bali. Overlooking rice fields and the surrounding countryside, the restaurant and cooking school are dedicated to preserving authentic Balinese cuisine.

Founded by Australian chef Penelope Williams, Bali Asli Restaurant focuses on traditional cooking methods and locally sourced ingredients, gathered from its own gardens, nearby farms, and local markets. Entering the intricately carved Balinese doorway leads guests to a spacious, pavilion-style restaurant that opens to a terrace with perhaps one of the best views of Mt. Agung, presenting a very homely, rustic feel that perfectly suits its natural surroundings.

Meals are prepared using wood-fired, mud-brick stoves, reflecting techniques that have long been part of Balinese kitchens. The menu highlights regional dishes that remain true to their origins, offering a more authentic expression of Balinese food culture with set menus like Nasi Campur and Eastern Balinese Megibung, each showcasing authentic local recipes. The menu changes daily depending on what’s fresh in their garden and the morning market.

Beyond dining, Bali Asli is known for its immersive cooking experiences, where guests may visit local markets or farms before learning to prepare dishes within their cultural context. These experiences often begin with visits to local markets, rice fields, or fishing villages, providing insight into the sourcing and preparation of ingredients before returning to the kitchen. Designed as a “day in the life” experience, the classes offer a hands-on introduction to Balinese cooking within its cultural context.

With views of Mount Agung and a strong connection to its natural surroundings, Bali Asli Restaurant offers a slower, more grounded perspective on the island, where food, place, and tradition come together in meaningful ways, like cooking classes, street food tours, and sunrises in a topless Jeep, to name a few.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 822 3690 9215 or visit baliasli.com.au

Bali Asli Restaurant is a member of the Bali Restaurant & Café Association (BRCA). To learn more about BRCA, follow @balirca or visit balirca.id .

Bali Asli Restaurant

Jl. Gelumpang, Bukit Cinta

+62 822 3690 9215

@baliaslirestaurant

baliasli.com.au