Island dwellers and urban visitors can experience an exciting collaboration as the stunning beachfront COMO Beach Club combines its coastal charm with the culinary prowess of Carbon Jakarta to present “Tropical Gastronomy Fiesta: COMO Beach Club Meets Carbon Jakarta”.

Running from 15-17 November 2023 at the chic Echo Beach venue, the three-day dining event will spoil guests’ palates with a meticulously curated menu offering an eclectic array of carefully crafted delights.

Carbon Jakarta is one of the capital’s most lauded restaurants, presenting a menu of creative Latin-American cuisine, featuring the vibrant flavours of Mexico and Peru. The flame-fired dishes are the creation of Chef Andri Dionysius, the Chef Patron of MDA Restaurants. Renowned for his innovation and creativity, Chef Andri has reshaped the city’s dining scene, introducing trailblazing concepts that redefine gastronomy.

What’s on the menu?

The gastronomic experience starts with an enticing trio of Antojitos; infladitas, “quesabirria”, and pota-quito. Moving on to the cold dish, savour the delicate Hokkaido scallop ceviche, followed by aji charapita, which is the world’s most expensive chilli, and a red mullet quinoa salad.

After the palate-teasing dishes, diners can expect an elevated dining experience with the exciting main courses as Carbon presents a modern interpretation of Tamale, featuring dry-aged duck breast and foie gras, followed by a succulent Wagyu Zabuton marbling 9+, served with traditional blue-corn tortillas flown all the way from Mexico.

The dining collaboration will culminate with an epicurean symphony of desserts, the Sieta Leches is a masterful creation comprising seven variations of milk, resulting in a beautifully layered heavenly delight. Chef Andri himself will be in the kitchen for this special dining experience, along with the team at COMO Beach Club.

“We are excited to bring together the culinary excellence of Carbon Jakarta and the coastal charm of COMO Beach Club at ‘Tropical Gastronomy Fiesta.’ This collaboration embodies our commitment to creating unique experiences for our guests, where the art of gastronomy meets the beauty of Canggu’s coastline,” said Henry Scott, General Manager of COMO Uma Canggu.

Chef Andri Dionysius

Sharing his excitement on this collaboration, Chef Andri shared “I’m thrilled to be a part of ‘Tropical Gastronomy Fiesta’ with COMO Beach Club and Carbon Jakarta. This event will be a unique fusion of coastal and urban flavours, promising an unforgettable dining experience for our guests.”

For more information and reservations, please contact +62 811 3820 9418 or email dining.uma.canggu@comohotels.com

COMO Beach Club

Echo Beach, Jl. Pantai Batu Mejan, Canggu

+62 361 620 2218 | +62 811 3820 9418

dining.uma.canggu@comohotels.com

comohotels.com/bali