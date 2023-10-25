This upcoming festive season, head for the island’s southern cliffs as The Edge Bali has curated a series of exciting and delectable offerings to help you celebrate the year’s end with loved ones. From daytime barbecue celebrations to a subterranean gastronomic dining experience, there are plenty of indulgences to enjoy.

The Cave by Chef Ryan Clift invites guests to revel in the special festive fine dining journey courtesy of Head Chef Chan, while Chef Nyoman Suasa will serve up a traditional four-course set menu at oneeighty°, as well as a mouthwatering barbecue grill at the day club.

oneeighty°

The festive season celebrations at oneeighty° commence with a special Christmas Eve dinner on 24 December 2023. Savour a decadent 4-course menu prepared by Chef Nyoman Suasa from 6pm onwards, priced at IDR 850,000++ per person.

On Christmas Day, 25 December 2023, celebrate the joyful spirit of Christmas at the day club and share the special Christmas Platter by Chef Nyoman Suasa, priced at IDR 650,000++ per person. There will be a live DJ performance to entertain you throughout the day from 1pm to 6pm.

Spend New Year’s Eve with the exciting 3G Party – Gaze, Graze and Grill! On 31 December 2023, come and join the pool party, high on the clifftop perch and indulge in the live barbecue spread by Chef Nyoman Suasa, complete with a live DJ performance from 1pm to 6pm. The following day, guests are invited to spend the first day of 2024 with the Recovery Day Party. Sit back and relax by the pool and enjoy a live barbecue by Chef Nyoman Suasa.

For both the New Year’s Eve and Day events, General Admission is priced at IDR 600,000 per guest, while VIP Admission is priced at IDR 750,000 per person, both inclusive of admission, a welcome drink and welcome canapé, and IDR 250,000 credit.

For reservations, please email oneeighty@t heedgebali.com or visit oneeightybali.com

The Cave by Chef Ryan Clift

Over at The Cave by Chef Ryan Clift, the unique dining destination welcomes guests to celebrate Christmas with a sumptuous 7-course set menu, inclusive of a welcome champagne cocktail. Available from 23-25 December 2023, the special dinner is priced at IDR 2,200,000++ per guest.

On New Year’s Eve, The Cave presents a delectable 7-course set menu including a welcome champagne cocktail. Priced at IDR 2,200,000++ per person, the dining offer is available at 12.30pm and 5.30pm.

Meanwhile, in the evening, savour the last supper of the year with a tantalising 7-course set menu including a welcome champagne and midnight fireworks, available starting from 9pm and priced at IDR 2,500,000++ per person.

On 1 January 2024, New Year’s Day, refuel and recharge with a fantastic 10-course set menu at The Cave, inclusive of a welcome champagne cocktail, priced at IDR 2,200,000++ per guest.

For reservations, please contact cave@theedgebali.com or visit thecavebali.com

The Edge Bali

Jl. Pura Goa Lempeh, Banjar Dinas Kangin, Pecatu, Uluwatu

+62 361 847 0700

theedgebali.com