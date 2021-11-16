The Ritz-Carlton, Bali, located on the clifftops above Sawangan beach, Nusa Dua, celebrates the reopening of one of their prized dining venues, Bejana. The restauran once again brings diners its authentic-yet-premium offerings of Indonesian cuisine every Friday to Sunday for dinner.

Found at the resort’s upper cliff, Bejana sprawls both an indoor and outdoor space. Outside, guests can sit out on an open terrace that overlooks the resort’s captivating views of the Indian Ocean; inside intimate tables especially designed for couples can be found, with a romantic atmosphere complimented by a small garden and bar. A private dining room for 12, great for group celebrations, can also be found.





Whilst the restaurant’s decor certainly sets the scene, the real hero here is the food. Bejana, derived from the Indonesian word for a traditional culinary vessel, presents a menu of five-star Indonesian flavours. Bejana’s kitchen is lead by Chef Made Karyasa: he is inspired by traditional village-style food, which he elevates to a fine dining standard through the use of premium ingredients and stylish presentations. A finalist on the popular television show, Top Chef Indonesia 2013, Chef Made has over 20 years’ experience in the profession, and brings enormous pride and passion to his position at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali.

Currently, the restaurant is open from Friday to Sunday, from 6pm to 10pm. However, on each day Bejana presents a different experience:

On Friday, Bali is the focus with an impressive Balinese buffet featuring famous dishes from across the island. You’ll find Bebek Betutu, a stall dedicated to Bali’s famous Babi Guling (suckling pig), srombotan ‘salads’ and Balinese desserts, such as Lak-Lak and Klepon. On Saturday, the culinary focus expands to the whole Indonesian archipelago with the Nusantara buffet, bringing the country’s regional cuisine to the forefront. This includes favourites such as Gohu Tuna, Pecel, Coto Makasar, Bebek Taliwang, Nasi Kuning, Gulai, and Klapertart. Finally, every Sunday the restaurant celebrates family day with a Family-style set menu, ideal for families to enjoy a shared meal together.





Bejana is also home to the ‘Culinary Cave’ an exciting gourmet learning center allowing guests to discover Indonesian cooking through hands-on experiences with the Chef.

To reserve a table, please contact the restaurant reservation team at +62 361 849 8988 or email at rc.dpssw.restaurant.reservation@ritzcarlton.com.

The Ritz-Carlton Bali

Jalan Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Lot III, Sawangan, Nusa Dua

Phone: 0361 8498 988

www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/indonesia/bali