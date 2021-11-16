Food connoisseurs around the island shall rejoice in excitement as the Indonesian Academy of Bocuse d’Or, the world’s most esteemed culinary competition, proudly announces a series of Bocuse d’Or dinners in celebration of the Indonesian team’s recent participation as one of the finalists of Bocuse d’Or 2021.

Established in 1987 by Chef Paul Bocuse in Lyon, France, Le Bocuse d’Or gathers 24 countries around the globe to compete for the coveted title of World Champion of culinary, which is widely considered amongst professionals and the media as the “Olympics of the culinary industry”. Indonesia was proudly invited to join this year’s finals in Lyon, France.

Indonesia’s invitation to the finals was based on the 2018 Asian regional selections of Le Bocuse d’Or in Guangzhou, China, where the Indonesian team was spearheaded by Chef Bayu Retno Timur, the Chef de Cuisine of Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Ubud, Bali.

During the recent finals in Lyon on September 2021, Chefs Mandif Warokka and Lutfi Nugraha of Blanco par Mandif (Ubud, Bali) took on the task of leading the Indonesian team, while Chef Chris Salans of Mozaic Restaurant (Ubud, Bali) acted as head coach and Chef Gilles Marx of Amuz Restaurant (Jakarta) as president.

The team of Chefs will unite once again to showcase the culinary innovations they created at the Bocuse d’Or competition in Lyon and treat diners to a once-in-a-lifetime gastronomic experience, which will see the chefs working hand-in-hand to recreate their exquisite creations as they did for the Juries of the Bocuse d’Or. They will prepare 5 fantastic dishes served as a 5-course tasting menu, along with Amuse-Bouches and Petits-Fours.

“This competition has been one of the ultimate achievements in my life. I’ve been dreaming to bring Indonesia into the world’s spotlight with my culinary skills and experience. And competing at this level of prestige and pressure was an amazing experience. This dinner will allow the audience to taste the amazing creations we presented at the Bocuse d’Or,” said Chef Mandif Warokka.

Supported by Aqua Reflections, Classic Fine Foods and Penfolds, the first dinner of the series will be held at Mozaic Restaurant Gastronomique in Ubud, Bali on Saturday, 20 November 2021, while the second dinner is planned to be held at Amuz Restaurant in Jakarta on Thursday, 9 December 2021. Due to the menu’s complex execution, limited seating will be available, hence, reservation is required.

The dinner at Mozaic Restaurant in Ubud will see Chef Bayu Retno Timur and Patry Chef Dedy Sutan, a contestant for the Indonesian team at the 2017 World Pastry Cup in Lyon, France, join the team of chefs and participate in the special dinner. Diners can expect an authentic Dine & Wine experience as there will be exclusive premium wine pairings available, specially curated by Mozaic’s Director of Wines.





The dinner will be held from 6pm – 9pm, priced at IDR 1,200,000++ per person (food only) and an additional IDR 500,000++ per person with premium wine pairing.

“I am really proud to be able to host such a prestigious dinner at Mozaic restaurant and to share all the hard work that the Indonesian Team has put in to showcase Indonesia to the world at the Bocuse d’Or competition last September. I’m also super excited to be able to bring in Chef Bayu and Chef Dedy to the team to bring the additional WOW factor to the event,” said Chef Chris Salans.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 361 975 768 or visit mozaic-bali.com. For more details on the dinner at Amuz Restaurant, Jakarta, please contact +62 877 8855 2006.

Mozaic Restaurant, Ubud

Jl. Raya Sanggingan, Ubud

+62 361 975 768

info@mozaic-bali.com

mozaic-bali.com