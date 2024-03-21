The Italian food culture transcends the act of eating, where it has become a means of gathering and togetherness, where food and folk convene for the ultimate pleasures of life. So if you’re after the comforts of a bowl of pasta or a slice of pizza, we share some of the best Italian restaurants in Bali.

Browse the best Italian Restaurants in Bali by area:

JIMBARAN – ULUWATU – NUSA DUA – SEMINYAK – CANGGU

JIMBARAN

Bella Cucina

Charmingly found within the luxurious InterContinental Bali Resort lies the exquisite Italian-Mediterranean dining destination, Bella Cucina. Inspired by the Italian phrase for “beautiful kitchen”, the elegant restaurant offers a symphony of seasonal Italian delicacies and Mediterranean cuisine. Bella Cucina is celebrated as one of the best Italian restaurants in Bali.

Open for dinner from Monday to Saturday and for brunch on Sunday, the restaurant boasts opulent indoor dining spaces with a sophisticated ambience, comprised of the first-floor main dining area that can accommodate 72 guests, while the restaurant’s 14-seat outdoor area provides an alfresco dining experience graced views of the resort’s lush manicured gardens and the gentle sea breeze.

Meanwhile, its upper-level dining room provides a novel concept designed as a delicate conservatory, which can accommodate up to 32 guests ideal for gatherings and events, while the Surya Room offers a private dining room amidst tasteful décor and ambient lighting.

Leading the culinary team is Chef de Cuisine, Romain Levefre, prominent for his mastery of Italian and French culinary arts. Indulge in the tantalising culinary offerings from Bella Cucina’s extensive menu, from Appetisers such as Vittelo Tonnato and Burrata & Pesto to its eclectic Pasta & Risotto selection including Gnocchi, Mushroom & Truffle Cream, Ravioli Caccio Y Pepe & King Prawn Confit, Fettuccine Lobster, Spaghetti Chitarra Alla Vongole, and Risotto Saffron, Scallops & Prawn, and its mouthwatering desserts such as Classic Tiramisu and Lemon & Italian Meringue.

Book Now: +62 811 3820 8768 | E-Mail | Website

Scusa

Set within the newest hotel of AYANA Bali’s sprawling 90-hectare expanse is SCUSA, the signature Italian and Mediterranean dining venue at AYANA Segara Bali. SCUSA boasts a sophisticated setting in which to dine, spread across spacious indoor and outdoor areas.

The charming outdoor piazza is decked out with an Italian-style fountain, exuding an old-world ambience into a tropical setting, where the courtyard is adorned with white and blue accents reminiscent of the picturesque islands dotting the Mediterranean. The indoor dining area’s interiors present a classical look and feel, embellished with natural wood furnishings, woven textiles, arched doorways, and terracotta pots, exuding a warm and earthy atmosphere.

Open for dinner, the 184-seat restaurant welcomes guests to savour a culinary journey defined by the complex layers of flavours and vibrant aromatics synonymous with the Mediterranean region. Indulge in an eclectic selection of fresh salads, pasta dishes, and seafood specialties, meticulously prepared to showcase the essence of Mediterranean cuisine.

Highlight dishes from the menu include Beef Carpaccio, Mackerel in Carpione, Burrata, Fusillone with Basil/Pistachio Pesto Burrata Cream, Ravioli Crab, Black Sea Bass with Peperonata, Pappardella with Lamb Ragout, Tagiolini Marinara, Pizza Salsiccia Broccolini, Spicy Salami, and Tiramisu.

To complement the restaurant’s Mediterranean-inspired cuisine, SCUSA also offers an extensive wine list highlighting the best red and white Mediterranean varietals and exclusive wines from boutique vineyards throughout Italy and Spain.

Book Now: +62 361 702 222 | Instagram | Website

ULUWATU

Il Ristorante – Luca Fantin

Perched atop the majestic limestone cliffs of Uluwatu is the luxurious Bulgari Resort Bali, home to one of the most sophisticated Italian dining destinations on the island, Il Ristorante – Luca Fantin. Opened in 2017, the restaurant is the brand’s second location by esteemed Michelin-starred chef Luca Fantin following the flagship Il Ristorante – Luca Fantin in Tokyo’s Bulgari Ginza Tower.

Before indulging in the rich flavours of Il Ristorante – Luca Fantin’s creative degustation menu, however, catching the iconic sunset in Uluwatu right before dinner is a must. The towering clifftops act as the perfect gallery seats for nature’s best show. The Bulgari Bar represents the exclusive Box Seats: an elegant, open-air venue on the cliff’s edge granting views over the ocean. The bar’s ellipse arch counter recalls the black resin bar of the Bulgari Hotel in Milan, with a powerful centre piece: a sculpted stone artwork chiselled by nature in the currents of a river, unearthed after a huge earthquake in North Sulawesi.

The evening thus begins here with the most celebrated tradition of the Italian lifestyle: The Aperitivo. Guests can choose among the classic Italian cocktails — Negroni, Americano, Aperol Spritz or Campari Soda — to whet the palate whilst enjoying the sunset views before them.

Open for dinner only, the intimate 36-seat restaurant welcomes guests to the seductive ambience overlooking a reflection pool, elevated by the suggestive soft lighting. The restaurant presents innovative interpretations of classic Italian fare combined with local, organic ingredients all paired with the refined techniques and the great creativity of Chef Luca Fantin and his Italian Resident Head Chef, Alessandro Mazzali. The menu is designed to suit the tropical climes of the island, where the seasonal produce available becomes the muse which inspires the interpretations of contemporary Italian cuisine, as such, the menu evolves.

The exquisite dishes include Gamberi rosa, zucchine e caviale (Pink prawn, zucchini and caviar), Sgombro in salsa verde (Spanish mackerel and “salsa verde” sauce), Risotto con funghi e tartufo autunnale (Risotto with mushrooms and Uncinatum truffle), Tagliolini allo zafferano, Caviale e gremolada (Tagliolini with saffron, Caviar and “gremolada”), Pesce, salsa alla bottarga, limone e spinaci (Local grouper fish, bottarga, lemon and spinach), and Manzo con variazione di zucca (Charcoal grilled beef with pumpkin variation).

At Il Ristorante, the degustation menu is expertly paired with wines to complement the dining experience, from a list featuring over 300 available bottles of primarily Italian wines along with a collection of champagne selection.

Book Now: +62 361 847 1000 | E-mail | Website

NUSA DUA

Cucina Restaurant

Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort is not only beloved for its luxury accommodation but acclaimed for its exquisite Cucina Restaurant, a top-rated destination for its Italian-Mediterranean cuisine and famed Sunday Brunch.

Following its revamp in 2022, the lavish and expansive Cucina’s redesigned grand entrance welcomes guests to chic bar areas and a mozzarella pizza bar with a unique copper “beech” oven. All of these elements, together with the warm tones, exquisite Italian cuisine, and music, encapsulate a sense of nature through its interiors.

When it comes to the elevated culinary offerings at Cucina the menu highlights freshly cooked Italian-Mediterranean cuisines by the restaurant’s artisans, under the leadership of Chef Patrizia Battolu, spoiling diners with a wide range of fine delights that showcase fresh local ingredients and authentic Italian flavours.

Committed to catering to guests with endless options suitable to their particular palates, revel in the diverse selection of food and beverages available on the menu, from starters to desserts, from salad to cannoli, cheese platters to a variety of Italian favourites such as the Chef’s recommendations of Spigola Alla Marinara, Frutti Di Mare Pizza and Gnocchi Al Gorgonzola.

Moreover, indulge in the colourful collection of uniquely crafted cocktails and the best Italian wines to complement your exquisite dining experience at the restaurant, enjoyed at your table or in the swanky new bar areas.

Book Now: +62 811 3830 5954 | E-mail | Website

Prego

A true Italian haven beloved by foodies and families in the Nusa Dua neighbourhood is none other than Prego, the signature Italian dining venue nestled within The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali. Embark on a multi-sensory voyage as the sights, sounds, and scents emanating from the open kitchen will transport you to the heart of Italy.

Boasting a warm and inviting ambience, an open-kitchen concept and vibrant décor, Prego promises an authentic Italian dining experience that takes diners on a journey to discover the region’s rich culinary heritage.

Spearheaded by Chef de Cuisine Michele Antonucci, a culinary maestro who has devoted two decades to perfecting the fine art of Italian cuisine, the impressive menu at Prego will surely please epicureans, from the enticing aroma of freshly baked bread wafting out of the oven and hot pizzas to a tapestry of homemade pasta dishes smothered in classic sauces, each bite is a celebration of Italian flavours and traditions.

Several highlight dishes from the menu include Starters and Salads such as Burrata and Panzanella; Soup such as Minestra alla Tuscany; Bruschetteria such as Classica and Lovely Parrma; Pizzas such as Margherita, Quattro Formaggi, Porchetta e Funghi, and Di Parma; and Pasta such as Fussili a la Crema di Tartuffo, Pappardelle Paesana, and Spaghetti Carbonara.

A popular Sunday pastime at Prego is its Prego Aperomediano Brunch, a sumptuous Italian-style brunch featuring all-time favourite Italian dishes, from the antipasti and bruschetta to Tuscany-inspired delights, pizzas, pasta, grilled dishes, seafood on ice spread, along with a delectable spread of desserts and gelatos.

Book Now: +62 811 3885 739 | Instagram | Website

SEMINYAK

MAURI

Situated amidst Seminyak’s vibrant culinary scene is an exquisite dining destination that elevates the art of dining with a seamless fusion of contemporary Italian cuisine, MAURI. Led by the prolific Executive Chef Maurizio Bombini, the restaurant presents a refined dining experience where contemporary interpretations of traditional Italian dishes take the spotlight.

The venue draws inspiration from the coastal town of Puglia, Italy, where the minimalist design showcases warm tones of soft white stucco, natural beiges, and marble over its intimate two-storey space. The main dining area features an open floor-to-ceiling atrium where a giant skylight hangs above, enclosed by a central grand staircase that takes you to the second floor.

Paying tribute to the roots of Puglia, the region’s culinary delights and history, MAURI’s menu draws upon the Pugliese tradition and puts a contemporary twist, where the ingredients are treated with care to convey authentic flavours. The meticulously curated menu ranges from innovative pasta creations to mouthwatering seafood dishes, all prepared using the finest and freshest local ingredients. Diners are encouraged to discover a gastronomic journey that pairs exceptional cuisine with a fantastic collection of wines, carefully curated by MAURI’s expert sommelier.

Indulge in the Signature Tasting Menu which features the likes of Stuzzichino di Benvenuto, Tonno, Parmigiano Ravioli, Merluzzo “Pizzaiola”, Tagliata di Manzo Wagyu MB 7/8, artisanal cheeses, Argrumi Citrus, Tiramisu, and Piccola Pasticceria. MAURI also offers the Discovery Tasting Menu, as well as a la carte and dessert menus.

Book Now: +62 817 776 177 | Instagram | Website

CANGGU

Cibo! Cucina-Deli-Gelateria

A favourite Italian hotspot amongst tourists and residents alike in Berawa is Cibo! Cucina-Deli-Gelateria: a cosy and understated restaurant that serves up wholesome and rustic home-style Italian food.

Simply meaning ‘food’, Cibo! focuses on its passion for making food, eating food, and seeing others enjoy their food. The brainchild of visionary Italian chef, Diego Martinelli, Cibo! draws inspiration from the vibrant Italian food culture, where Chef Diego shares the culinary heritage of his home country.

The moment you step into the restaurant, there’s a noticeable warmth in the atmosphere that makes you feel the comforts of home. Featuring an indoor and outdoor dining area adorned with a real olive tree as its centrepiece, Cibo! is more than just a restaurant, it also features a bakery, deli, Campari Bar and Gelateria.

With over two decades of culinary experience, Chef Diego pours his heart and soul into his creations, ensuring each dish is homemade, fresh and artisanal. Imagine fabulous cuts of salami and charcuterie, rolled pasta and slow-cooked sauces and meat, fresh and light salads doused in rich olive oil and vinaigrette, along with cushiony cakes and homemade, flavoured focaccia bread. To put the cherry on top, Cibo! also showcases its own line of gelato for those needing a cooling treat during sunny days or to end supper on a sweet note.

Revel in several crowd-favourite dishes including Vitello Tonnato, Burrata Cheese, Angus Beef Carpaccio, Pappardelle al Ragu, Lasagna, Squid Ink Tonnarelli, Pumpkin Tortelloni, Potato Gnocchi, Taglionio Quattro Formaggi, Porchetta, and Beef Cheek Brasato. Rest assured, Cibo’s charming venue, warm hospitality and most importantly outstanding culinary offerings makes it one of the best Italian restaurants in Bali.

Book Now: +62 812 3671 5490 | Instagram | Website