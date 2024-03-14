Nestled in the heart of Seminyak, Komodo Pan-Asian Restaurant & Bar promises an exquisite dining experience in the vibrant neighbourhood. Prepare to embark on a tantalising journey through the diverse flavours of Pan-Asian cuisine, meticulously curated by Chef Wayan Priana, a seasoned culinary expert with nearly two decades of experience.

Drawing inspiration from his previous stints at Bali’s esteemed dining establishments such as Mamasan and Sarong, Chef Wayan showcases a menu that is a testament to his expertise in Asian gastronomy. Each dish is exquisitely crafted to tantalise guests’ palates with an orchestra of authentic flavours.

Revel in several highlights from the menu, from the enticing Fish Cakes to the savoury Asian Pork Spring Rolls and the delectable Vegetarian Cauliflower Bao, the entrées and small bites beckon with irresistible allure. For the main course and sharing plates, indulge in Chef Wayan’s signature creations such as the succulent Slow Cooked Butter Chicken, the aromatic Indonesian Beef Rendang, and the King Prawn.

No dining experience is complete without a sweet finale, cleanse your palate with Komodo’s fantastic dessert menu. From the timeless classic Crème Brûlée to the indulgent Banana Roti and the heavenly Carrot Cake, each dessert is a celebration of culinary excellence

Complementing the dining fare is Komodo’s collection of signature cocktails, expertly crafted using locally sourced ingredients. Whether you’re a cocktail connoisseur or a casual imbiber, you’re sure to find delight in the bar’s offerings.

Beyond its culinary offerings. Komodo Pan-Asian Restaurant & Bar also serves as a vibrant social hub, where guests can tuck in the warm ambience and chic surroundings while relishing in the scrumptious dishes and signature drinks. Be it a leisurely brunch or a late-night rendezvous, every moment at Komodo is designed to take your dining experience to new heights.

Open from 8am to 2am daily, Komodo welcomes guests to immerse in the fusion of flavours, unwind with friends, and discover culinary excellence in a setting that exudes sophistication and indulgence.

Komodo – Pan Asian Restaurant & Bar

Jl. Petitenget No. 98, Seminyak

+62 821 4722 8734

info@komodobali.com

komodobali.com