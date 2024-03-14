To welcome the arrival of spring and its holidays including Easter, Bulgari Resort Bali has meticulously crafted a series of experiences tailored to delight guests of all ages. From enriching activities and jubilant festivities for the young ones at the Little Gems Club to the indulgent, limited-time degustation menu at the renowned Il Ristorante – Luca Fantin, this spring season at Bulgari Resort Bali promises an exceptional and joy-filled experience.

This season beckons families to come together, where the resort stands as an ideal destination, catering to guests spanning multiple generations with its diverse range of accommodations. From the Bulgari Villa to the exclusive Bulgari Mansions, the generously spacious accommodations provide elegant and luxurious comfort for groups ranging from six to fifteen adults and children.

Escape into a lap of luxury within these exclusive villas, complete with private pools and an array of amenities, including in-villa dining experiences, complimentary airport transfers, unpacking and packing service, free resort activities, and the daily Italian aperitif at The Buglari Bar.

Meanwhile, the vibrant ambience of Little Gems Club captivates children and parents alike. Open to all resort guests (with children under 4 years old supervised by an adult caretaker), the club offers daily programmes ranging from a Balinese Dance Class and Cupcake Decoration to a Mocktail Masterclass, Fruit Shaping, and traditional Kite Making.

On Easter Sunday, 31 March 2024, the Little Gems Club presents a delightful lineup of themed activities, including an Easter Scavenger Hunt, Egg Painting, Cupcake Decoration, Easter-themed arts and crafts, and an Egg and Spoon run – ensuring an exhilarating and well-rounded Easter celebration for the young guests.

Indulge in the special Easter Brunch at the breezy setting of the cliffside Sangkar Restaurant on Sunday, 31 March 2023 from 12pm to 3pm. Priced at IDR 3,000,000++ per person, the signature Bulgari Brunch tradition serves up a smorgasbord of tantalising dishes including a selection of fresh seafood to a variety of sweet delights.

Meanwhile, guests can savour an innovative and delectable Easter Degustation menu at Il Ristorante – Luca Fantin, spearheaded by the acclaimed Italian chef, Luca Fantin. On Sunday and Monday, 31 March and 1 April 2024, starting at 6pm, guests can embark on a gastronomic journey showcasing fine ingredients such as caviar and Maine lobster. Advanced reservations are highly recommended for the meal, while wine pairings are also available to elevate the dining experience. The Easter Degustation is priced at IDR 5,000,000++ per person (excluding wine pairing).

Post-brunch, guests are invited to the elegant afternoon tea available at Bulgari Bar and Sangkar Restaurant from 2pm to 5pm. Priced at IDR 2,000,000++ per person, the Easter afternoon tea features a collection of delectable sweet and savoury treats paired with various teas.

Completing guests’ stay are a range of complimentary activities, including a local Banjar (village) walk, Private Yoga, Balinese Boreh and Lulur Making Masterclass at the spa, and the opportunity to partake in Kamasan Painting, Chakra Healing and Gong Meditation.

For a truly memorable adventure, guests can go on a private yacht experience for up to 20 adults and children, sailing around the cliffs of Uluwatu during sunset or snorkelling with manta rays at Nusa Penida. An exclusive bespoke menu can complement this extraordinary journey prepared on board by a Bulgari chef, providing a delectable accompaniment to the breathtaking vistas of Bali’s open ocean.

For more information or reservations, please email bali.reservations@bulgarihotels.com or call +62 361 847 1000

The Bulgari Resort Bali

Jl. Goa Lempeh, Banjar Dinas Kangin, Uluwatu

+62 361 847 1000

bali.reservations@bulgarihotels.com

bulgarihotels.com