Villa WK, Ubud, 3 Bedrooms

If you’re one to prefer settling into a private villa during your Bali holiday, this newest platform invites you to browse through some of the island’s more bespoke accommodations. bestay, launched by villa management company BaliSuperHost, eases and simplifies the rental experience for both holidaygoers and villa owners alike, ensuring the ultimate vacation stay.

Having built a trusted name in Bali’s villa rental and management market, BaliSuperHost has developed an impressive portfolio of Bali’s most unique and exceptional properties. By launching bestay, BaliSuperHost aims to bridge the gap between these one-of-a-kind destinations and discerning guests.

Being privately owned properties, each has its own style, design and personality, which means guests can find a villa suited to their own preferences. Whether searching for a classic Bali-style villa in Canggu, a chic and designer home in Seminyak, or a family-style escape in Ubud, bestay’s listed villas open up a world of unique accommodations otherwise impossible to find. The platform highlights each villa’s unique features and amenities, provides secure payment options and ensures a more personalised booking experience from start to finish.

Villa Wellness Paradise, Ubud, 6 Bedrooms Villa Casa Laetitia, Canggu, 3 Bedrooms Melati Villas, Ubud, 6 Bedrooms Villa La Canopée, Ubud, 6 Bedrooms

An added benefit of bestay is that guests can rest assured that each property is vetted by BaliSuperHost, who are on the ground in Bali, providing an extra layer of trust and service often missing in the villa rental market. bestay also promises that there are no hidden fees or commissions that may affect guests’ final bookings or stay experience.

Beyond exceptional accommodations, bestay offers a comprehensive travel experience. Guests can explore a carefully curated selection of authentic tours and excursions, designed to immerse them in the heart of Bali’s vibrant culture and breathtaking landscapes. From thrilling adventures to serene retreats, bestay caters to every traveller’s desires.

“We are thrilled to introduce bestay as a new way for discerning travellers to experience the magic of Bali,” shares Lena Xiao, Director of Sales and Marketing at BaliSuperHost. “By offering direct bookings, we can provide our guests with unparalleled service and exclusive access to our extraordinary villas.”

The launch of bestay aims to empower both villa owners and guests by providing a platform through which both parties can connect directly, allowing for a seamless experience in planning the ultimate Bali vacation.

bestay is now live and ready to welcome guests to explore its curated collection of villas, available at bestay.co

To find out more about BaliSuperHost:

+62 812 3709 7070

Guests: reservation@balisuperhost.com

Villa owners: relation@balisuperhost.com

balisuperhost.com