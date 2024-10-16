Deep in the Payangan countryside, 20 minutes north of central Ubud, an escapist’s dining destination stands at the edge of rice fields. Reimagining the classic farm-to-table experience, Begawan Biji instead invites guests to take a seat by the farmlands themselves, to relish in a modern take on Indonesian and Asian flavours in a stunning and sustainable open-air restaurant.

Begawan Biji has been brought to life by the Begawan Foundation , best known for their conservation efforts for the endemic Bali Starling. Over the years the foundation has grown to provide community education and, more recently, developed a regenerative agricultural program focused on harvesting Mansur Heritage Rice, grown with 100% natural and chemical-free practices which are taught to the surrounding farmers. The agricultural initiative aims to restore soil health after decades of chemical use.

Designed by Balinese architect, Conchita Blanco (Blanco Studio), Begawan Biji blends effortlessly into its natural surroundings: a two-storey, open-air pavilion inspired by the Balinese wantilan, or communal building, made entirely out of reclaimed ironwood, bamboo and sandstone. Environmental engineering consultants, Eco-Mantra, Eco-Mantra, ensured sustainability in both design and operations.

Inside, Begawan Biji takes on a homey atmosphere, with its wood and wicker furniture, floor rugs and Indonesian antiques creating the feeling of being in a friend’s chic living room. Upstairs, a dining room proper enjoys nearly 360-degree views of the surrounding farmlands, whilst downstairs a cosy lounge space looks directly out to the rice fields.

The open kitchen is at the heart of Begawan Biji, where Indonesian Chef Andrew Eko Fahludza and his team cook up their take on Indonesian and Asian specialties, aimed at highlighting the produce from Begawan’s surrounding farm. The menu is made to be shared family-style, featuring a host of categories from light bar snacks, satay, broths, greens, mains and desserts.

Chef Andrew captures the essence of Indonesia’s regional cuisine, elevating it with his fine-dining experiences from the US and Dubai. Highlights include the Wagyu Minced Beef Martabak, Tuna Satay Gorontalo and a classic Brenebon soup; hearty mains like the Boneless Java Wagyu Short Ribs, Jono’s Bali Black Heritage Pork Loin, and Grilled Pepes Ayam Woku. Of course, dishes are best enjoyed with perfectly cooked Mansur Heritage Rice, prepared in a variety of methods.

The drinks menu also celebrates local produce, with an extensive selection of cold-press juices, mocktails and signature cocktails utilising herbs, fruits and flowers from the permaculture garden; whilst an impressive international wine list promises a good bottle for or glass to complement one’s meal.

The restaurant is the manifestation of the foundation’s vision. Not only does the restaurant’s profits support ongoing education and conservation initiatives, Begawan Biji is itself a showcase of how a destination can be sustainably conceived and brought to life with its surrounding area’s best interests at heart.

Open from Tuesday to Sunday, from 11.30 am to 10 pm, a visit to Begawan Biji is a worthwhile escape into the countryside. Enjoy a farm tour during the day, and stay through to the evening where the venue lights up in a warm glow, creating a serene and cosy atmosphere.

Begawan Biji

Desa Bayad, Payangan

+62 853 3723 4495 | @begawanbiji

begawanbiji.com