A new chapter unfolds for Black Sand Brewery as it introduces its signature Lager in bottle, allowing one of its marquee brews to travel beyond the taproom. Originally developed in 2019 as a balanced, easy-drinking beer designed for consistency and long evenings among friends, the bottled release allows that familiar Lager experience to reach further across Bali.

Golden and bright in the glass, the Lager opens with delicate aromas of light grain and soft malt. It remains crisp and structured on the palate, offering a sweetness balanced by bitterness before finishing clean and dry. At a precise 4.7% ABV, the beer maintains a refreshing profile while retaining enough body to stay satisfying from the first sip to the last.

Brewed and bottled in Kaba-Kaba, the release reflects the brewery’s commitment to quality and consistency, delivering the same character that regulars have come to enjoy at the source. Now available in 330 ml bottles packaged in cases of 24, the Lager carries the Black Sand spirit beyond its home base.

The launch also coincides with the team’s introduction of Black Sand Studio, a new music and recording space behind Black Sand’s venue in Batu Bolong that strengthens its connection to Bali’s creative sphere. Designed as a place where sound, collaboration, and performance can take shape, the studio reflects the same community-driven craft that defines the brewery itself.

Together, the bottled Lager and the new studio signal a natural evolution for Black Sand Brewery while maintaining its philosophy. The beer now travels further through bottles, but the music finds its voice through the studio, both extending Black Sand’s presence beyond the walls of its venue.

For trade and distribution inquiries, contact +62 811-3858-991.