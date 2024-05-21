Located a stone’s throw away from Berawa Beach, a produce-driven modern bistro has recently opened: Ghost Kitchen & Record Bar, a space born out of pure passion and creativity. Designed as a melting pot for like-minded individuals to gather and mingle, Ghost Kitchen merges a restaurant, two exquisite bars, and a bespoke vinyl-focused DJ booth, creating a fresh dining experience in the bustling Canggu.

Stepping into Ghost Kitchen’s first floor, guests will be welcomed by a charming space with an artistic ambience decked with leather booths, a bar, and a dining room that can accommodate up to 40 diners, complemented by a long open kitchen where the custom wood-fired grill acts as its centrepiece.

Ascending the stairs to the second floor, guests will discover an airy vibrant space with room for 30 diners and 20 cocktail connoisseurs. The luminous space features a cocktail bar and a sunset balcony, providing the perfect spot for intimate conversations and hosting private sundown sessions. Adjacent to the first-floor bar, melophiles will find a vinyl haven, showcasing a curated vinyl collection and a DJ booth. This quaint corner is a place to gather and listen to the curated tunes personally selected by Ghost Kitchen’s rotating roster of local selectors.

The new dining destination is Co-Owned by Executive Chef Tim Stapleforth, a New Zealand-born culinary expert with 15 years of experience in the hospitality industry. With a passion for exploring new tastes and flavours, he kickstarted his career in hospitality beginning as a steward where he gained a deep understanding of the true fundamentals of how kitchens run. After securing a role in the kitchen, he received mentoring from renowned Australian chef, Andrew McConnell, from notable restaurants such as Supernormal, Supernormal Canteen, and the award-winning Gimlet Melbourne, where Tim refined his culinary skills for seven years.

Tim Stapleforth & Jodi Langford

Tim’s culinary inspiration predominantly comes from his surroundings, where he always had a focus revolving around wood-fired techniques using raw ingredients, as well as combining flavours of the East and West. At Ghost, he will infuse his culinary zest and creativity into every dish, where the European-focused menu utilises locally sourced produce with flicks of charcoal and woodfire.

Tim’s partner in crime in both personal and professional endeavours is Venue Manager and Co-Owner, Jodi Langford, whom he met at Supernormal Melbourne and have been inseparable since. A true-born leader, Jodi believes in fostering a culture of constant improvement and developing strong, cohesive teams.

Guests of Ghost will experience a casual and interactive dining experience in a cosy environment, paired with exquisite dishes, drinks, and warm hospitality. Here, guests can expect tantalising wood-fired meats, succulent fresh seafood and seasonal dishes. The bar offers meticulously crafted cocktails and beers on tap, alongside a curated collection of wines.

Ghost Kitchen & Record Bar is open daily from 4pm until late. For more information or reservations, please contact +62 823 4091 1839.

Ghost Kitchen & Record Bar

Jl. Pantai Berawa No. 99, Tibubeneng

+62 823 4091 1839

@ghost_bali