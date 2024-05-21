Hyatt Regency Bali and Andaz Bali welcome their new Cluster Executive Sous Chef, Min A, who brings with her a broad spectrum of expertise and passion in the kitchen. Originally South Korean, Chef Min A first started her career in Hyatt Regency Pittsburgh in 2010, and since then has worked in prestigious Hyatt properties worldwide, from Busan to Abu Dhabi, Niseko and Siem Reap.

As Cluster Executive Sous Chef, Min A will overlook the huge variety of great restaurants found across the two popular Sanur resorts, working together with Cluster Executive Chef Benjamin Haselbeck and the talented culinary teams at each resort. From the legendary Pizzeria of Hyatt Regency Bali, to Andaz Bali’s ‘Village Square’ of dining venues, Chef Min A is set to infuse her global influences as well as introduce some flavours of her own heritage from South Korea.

Wok’s Around the World #4 – Korean Fortnight

Building on Chef Min A’s arrival, Andaz Bali introduces the fourth iteration of their culinary programme, Wok’s Around the World, which brings a rich variety of Asian cuisines to the resort’s Wok Wok restaurant featuring guest chefs.

Chef Min A thus introduces Korean specialties through two distinct menus: Bunsik, showcasing Korean snacks during lunch, and Hansik, featuring traditional Korean cuisine for dinner.

From the Bunsik menu, guests are invited to indulge in a variety of authentic Korean snacks, including Korean fried chicken, tteokbokki, gimbap, and more.In addition to the delectable snack menu, guests can immerse themselves in the experience of Korean BBQ nights on the grass at Alun Alun. Indulge in premium beef cuts, all served with homemade banchan and all the favourite accoutrements!

Wok’s Around the World #4 is available from 18 May to 31 May 2024, open from 12pm to 10pm on a daily basis at Village Square – Wok Wok.

Book Now: +6281 1398 1082 | dpsaz-fb.reservation@andaz.com | andazbali.com