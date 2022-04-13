During the holy month of Ramadan, head to the cliffs of Ungasan for an unforgettable Ramadan experience as Four Points by Sheraton Bali, Ungasan spoils you with its Ramadan promotions, from an indulgent Iftar feast to enticing room offers.

If you need an idea on where to break your fast with family or you are looking to get away from the hustle and bustle of the island, Four Points by Sheraton Bali, Ungasan is an idyllic choice this Ramadan season. The resort has organised an Iftar program themed “Ramadan Village in Ungasan”, which is available every Friday to Sunday, from 6pm – 10pm, beginning from 8 April 2022 at Evolution Restaurant & Bar.

You will find 12 varying menus of Nusantara (Indonesian archipelago) delicacies, served in a buffet with a rotating menu daily. Diners can also indulge in a special menu cooked and served directly by the chef at the live cooking station. Several of the dishes include Ta’jil offerings such as Kurma, Kolak Pisang Ubi and Lumpia, Soto Ayam Lamongan, Laksa Ayam, Nasi Goreng Ikan Asin, Sop Kikil, Sate Lilit, Rendang Ayam, Ayam Goreng Lengkuas, and so much more.

Diners can break the fast with the Iftar package for IDR 125,000 nett per pax. If you’re planning to have a large gathering with the entire family or colleagues, enjoy a special price of IDR 112,500 nett per pax for a minimum of 25 pax or IDR 100,000 nett per pax for a minimum of 50 pax. Cherish the blessings of Ramadan as you break your fast in a comfortable, warm ambience and breath-taking views of Jimbaran Bay and Garuda Wisnu Kencana, serenaded by a live acoustic performance.

Additionally, Four Points by Sheraton Bail, Ungasan also accommodates your Eid al-Fitr needs with a special room package, rates starting from IDR 755,000++ per night. The package includes daily breakfast for 2 persons, one-time lunch and one-time dinner for 2 persons, early check-in from 9am and late check-out until 9pm by booking directly through www.fourpointsbaliungasan.com

For more information or reservations, please call +62 811 3901 9901 or email reservtions.baliungasan@fourpoints.com

Four Points by Sheraton Bali, Ungasan

Jl. Raya Uluwatu, Banjar Giri Dharma, Ungasan

+62 361 849 8000

info.baliunagsan@fourpoints.com

fourpointsbaliungasan.com