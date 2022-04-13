Overlooking the famous Kuta Beach and sat alongside Bali’s most popular shopping centre, Beachwalk, Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort sets itself as an ideal destination for families and friends to gather. This Easter weekend, the five-star resort invites you to join their Easter Food Festival as well as take advantage of a very special holiday package currently on offer.

Easter Food Festival

On Saturday, 16 April 2022, Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort is hosting a fun-packed Easter Food Festival! Set up in the resort’s North Courtyard, an expansive garden area looking out to the coastline, an array of food delights for you to explore and savour have been put on display. There will be all kinds of comforts, from pork ribs, pasta, rice bowls, and — the most important on Easter Sunday — sweet desserts!

The event will feature live music entertainment, sunset views and of course plenty of activities for the children, with an Easter Egg hunt, face painting and more available.

The Easter Food Festival will take place from 5PM to 9PM, allowing for a chance to enjoy the sunset over Kuta Beach.

Stay at Sheraton: Bali Sunset Escape

Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort also invites you relax and unwind over Easter in Bali with a special stay package: a 3-night weekend getaway!



Priced at IDR 1.550.000++/room/night, the stay includes:

– Daily breakfast for two

– Complimentary welcome drink upon arrival

– One-time complimentary sunset drinks for two at Sundowner Rooftop

– One-time complimentary dinner for two

– Complimentary upgrade to the next room type (up to Ocean View Suite)

– Complimentary in-room hygiene kit

– Complimentary Wi-Fi throughout the resort

– Complimentary resort activities to celebrate sunset

– 15% off on Food and Beverage

– 20% off for Spa treatments

With a three-night stay, this will give you a chance to enjoy the resort’s many facilities, from its rooftop pool, spa and three signature dining venues; but also the surrounding area, be it the sand and waves of Kuta Beach, or even the many lifestyle offerings of the Beachwalk Shopping Mall.

Book Now: Reservations.Balikuta@sheraton.com | www.sheratonbalikuta.com



Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort

Jl. Pantai Kuta, Bali 80361

+62 361 846 5555

www.sheratonbalikuta.com