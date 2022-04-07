Gear up for the upcoming Easter holiday, a time to be spent and celebrated with family and loved ones. Kuta’s vibrant resort, Mamaka by Ovolo, has put together enticing Easter offerings to cater to your Easter festivities from egg-citing room offers including fantastic perks to a sumptuous seafood brunch at the elevated Mamaka Rooftop.

Easter Eggscape

Treat your loved ones to a short getaway to the shores of Kuta this Easter, where Mamaka by Ovolo is offering an enticing ‘Easter Egg-scape’ package with prices starting from IDR 2,200,000 nett for 3 days and 2 nights. The package includes benefits such as daily breakfast, guaranteed room upgrades (not applicable for Suites), early check-in and late check-out until 6pm, silver egg hunt (get a chance to win huge prizes), yoga and boxing class, Easter Seafood Brunch for two persons, and exciting kids’ activities.

The ’Easter Egg-scape’ package is bookable from now until 18 April 2022 for a stay period applicable from 14-18 April 2022.

Mamaka Social – Easter Seafood Brunch

On Easter Sunday, prepare to experience a feast from the ocean as the resort presents a special Easter edition of their popular Mamaka Social dining event with the Easter Seafood Brunch. Satisfy your seafood cravings with 10 dishes served over a 5-course family-style meal featuring freshly caught seafood cooked over fire on the rooftop.

The brunch features Scallop Tiradito for the Amuse Bouche; Fresh Oyster, Tuna Tartare, Prawn on Toast and Salmon Gravlax for Starters; Seafood Risotto, Soft Shell Crab Tacos and Barra Burger Slide for Seconds; Grilled Seafood to share; sides; and Dark Chocolate Semifreddo for Dessert.

Easter Seafood Brunch is available on Sunday, 17 April 2022 from 11am to 3pm at Mamaka Rooftop and priced at IDR 750,000 nett per person. Early-bird booking is available until 8 April 2022 with up to 20% off. Children below 12 years old dine for free. Get a 40% discount and a bottle of Jean Pierre for group bookings of 4 people or more.

In addition to the stay package and brunch, the Easter weekend at Mamaka by Ovolo will also feature an array of exciting activities and programmes such as live entertainment, an Easter bunny appearance and many more.

For more information or reservations, please WhatsApp at wa.me/6281138100032 or email reservations.bali@ovolohotels.com

Mamaka by Ovolo

Jl. Pantai Kuta No. 32, Legian, Kuta

+62 361 849 6500

mamakabyovolo.com