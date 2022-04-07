Since it opened in November 2021, Cattamaran Beach Club has been welcoming thousands of sun-seekers and music lovers to the shores of Melasti Beach. This April, the beachfront venue is putting on a real show with the next iteration of their Sea Side Sound party series, this time featuring one of Indonesia’s most celebrated DJ-Producers, Dipha Barus.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, 16 April 2022, as Cattamaran Beach Club once again hosts their Sea Side Sound party, celebrating the reopening of Bali and the return of events that everyone can join and be a part of.

The Sea Side Sound series is made for music lovers, inviting the top DJs and musicians based in Indonesia to bring their style and sound to the white sand shores of Melasti Beach. The expansive beach club, which has a capacity of up to 500 people, offers a whole range of ways to enjoy the 180-degree views of the beach and ocean beyond, from hammocks that hang from the first-floor terrace, daybeds that line the massive pool sprawling across the venue’s length, or in the exclusive cabanas perfect for private groups.

Spinning in the DJ Booth – found under Cattamaran’s Goddess Statue monument – will be Dipha Barus, one of Indonesia’s most popular and celebrated artists. This DJ, composer and producer made his name in 2016 when he released his hit single “No One Can Stop Us”, featuring Kallula. Since then he has taken his House music to new heights under the American record label, Ultra Music, coming out with more hits like “You Move Me” featuring Monica Karina (2019) and most recently “Flower” featuring Jackie Castro (2021). He has won and been nominated for at least 17 music awards over his career.

Outside of his own releases, Dipha Barus’ live performances are always sought after by electronic music lovers, garnering a crowd often there just to see him. He has played in Indonesia’s biggest music festivals, including being a repeat artist at the lauded Djakarta Warehouse Project (DWP).



During Sea Side Sound, Dipha will also be joined by other artists, including MC Camel, Boyd and Onky. Cattmaran Beach Club will be pulling out all the stops for this beachfront party, with entertainment, bottle service and more excitement for you to experience.

Get your tickets now for Sea Side Sound, on Saturday 16 April 2022:

https://www.loket.com/event/sss-diphabarusAlso available though WhatsApp at wa.me/+6281237763903

Cattamaran Beach Club Bali

Melasti Beach, Jl. Melasti Ungasan, Badung, Bali

IG: @cattamaranbali

WA: +62 812-3776-3903

cattamaranbali.com