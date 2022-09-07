It’s a known fact that weekends are for indulgences and when it comes to weekends in Bali, nothing tempts more than a long, leisurely brunch. With grand feasts followed by a sun-soaked lounge by the pool, a Bali-style brunch is hard to beat. Here, we share the latest updates on the Best Brunches around the island. Happy feasting!

Starfish Bloo at W Bali – Seminyak

Tantalise your taste buds with the colourful Asian-Western fusion of flavours at Starfish Bloo’s popular Sunday Brunch. Bask in the cool sea breeze and the relaxed ambience as you revel in the enticing culinary offerings during the brunch.

Kick off your feast with the Pass-Around such as Crispy Oyster, Spice Crumb and Prawn Tempura, before moving on to the various stations available from the Asian Salad Station and Vegan Station to the Farmhouse Charcuteries and Cheese offerings.

Continue your feast to the Ramen, Stir Fried and Steam Bun Stations, or if you’re craving seafood, head over to the Sushi, Sashimi & Nigiri Station; the Oyster Bar serving freshly sucked Lombok oysters and Bloody Mary Oyster Shooter; and the Seafood on Ice station offering the freshest seafood such as Tiger Prawns, Papua Crabs, Half-moon Scallops, Asari Clams and Black Mussels.

Carnivorous diners can enjoy a variety of meats from the Carving station including Stockyard 200 day’s grain-roasted prime rib and Roasted Australian leg of lamb. For local meats, enjoy the Balinese Pork Sam Sam and the Balinese Carving Betut or revel in the Local Style BBQ Seafood and Mongolian Seafood. There’s also Shawarma and local Martabak for your pleasure.

The Dim Sum Corner offers an assortment of homemade dumplings, while the Indian Corner serves up the likes of Indian Roti Paratha, Subji Mella, Biryani Rice, and Butter Chicken Curry. For those who can’t live without bread, there’s an assortment of WBagel, Bread and Pretzels, while diners with a sweet tooth can close off their epic brunch with a selection of Pastries, Cakes, Donuts, Ettore Gelato and Organic Sorbet.

The Starfish Bloo Sunday Brunch is available every Sunday from 12pm to 3.30pm

IDR 710,000++/person for food & non-alcoholic beverage

IDR 1,400,000++/person for food & alcohol beverage

IDR 2,300,000++/person for food & champagne

IDR 355,000 ++/child for Children Package (3-11 years old)

For more information or reservations, please call +62 361 3000 106 or email bf.wbali@whotels.com

Sawah Terrace at Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve

Head to the charming highlands Ubud for an exquisite Sunday Brunch experience at the breathtaking Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, where they’ve recently launched a brand-new brunch experience at their all-day dining restaurant, Sawah Terrace. In conjunction with the resort’s 7th anniversary, the Sawah Terrace Sunday Brunch presents diners with a new culinary experience spearheaded by Executive Chef Bayu Retno Timur.

Perched at the edge of the Reserve valley, Sawah Terrace grants guests stunning panoramic views of the mesmerising Ayung River, taking ‘dining with nature’ to a whole new level. Unique to other brunch experiences on the island, Sawah Terrace Sunday Brunch presents diners with a lavish spread of authentic flavours from the archipelago.

Executive Chef Bayu and his expert culinary team meticulously prepare live stations in the buffet, featuring the likes of Tuna Gohu (Ternate’s ceviche), Sop Buntut (Oxtail soup), Nasi Campur (Indonesian rice bowls with condiment), Babi Guling (Balinese suckling pig), Beef Konro (Makassar’s slow roasted beef striploin), Jimbaran-style seafood BBQ, mouth-watering local desserts, as well as pass-around delicacies.

In addition to the delectable local cuisines, guests can also enjoy other delights from the salad bar, hot pots, char-grilled live station and house specialties. The dessert corner is particularly special as the offerings will take you down memory lane with nostalgic flavours such as Es Dawet Nangka, Es Serut, Martabak Manis and other traditional Indonesian sweets.

Sawah Terrace Sunday Brunch is available every Sunday from 12.30pm to 3.30pm

Brunch Package: IDR 650,000++ per person (inclusive of iced water, coffee and tea)

Additional beverage packages are available ranging from IDR 350,000++ to IDR 650,000++ per person.

For more information or reservations, please call +62 361 479 2777 or email fb.reservation@ritzcarlton.com

Kayuputi Restaurant at The St. Regis Bali Resort

Set against the backdrop of the Indian Ocean, Kayuputi offers an exquisite fine dining experience serving Pan-Asian-inspired haute cuisine. Enliven your weekends by indulging in one of the island’s most superb brunch handcrafted by Executive Chef Agung Gede and his exemplary culinary team.

The award-winning Kayuputi Restaurant at the five-star The St. Regis Bali Resort offers brunch on both Saturdays and Sundays, spoiling guests’ taste buds with decadent indulgences that will exceed expectations. On Saturdays, The Astor Brunch is inspired by The Astor’s traditions, while The St. Regis Bali Brunch on Sundays welcome the luxe addition of caviar and Champagne sabrage ritual.

Kicking off at 11am, guests are welcome to enjoy pre-brunch refreshments at Kayuputi’s Aperitif Bar with free-flow juices and cocktails. Be sure to have a glass or two of their signature Bali Mary, a local twist on the famed St. Regis signature Bloody Mary. Come noon, the Pan-Asian-inspired haute cuisine brunch will commence, presenting amuse-bouche served alongside freshly baked pastries, healthy favourites and curated homemade cured and smoked fish terrine.

The handcrafted à la carte brunch offerings are served plate-by-plate, along with a never-ending pass-around prepared à la minute with the likes of lobster, Wagyu beef D rump, an array of duck foie gras and a variety of unique desserts, such as Kintamani Coffee, Jembrana Chocolate and Bali Orange, all carefully crafted by French chef pâtissier, Vincent Stopin.

The St. Regis Bali Brunch is available every Saturday, from 11am to 3pm.

Brunch package: IDR 1,100,000 nett per person (including one-hour complimentary pre-brunch aperitifs from 11am to 12pm at Kayuputi Aperitif Bar, followed by à la carte pass-around from 12pm to 3pm).

The Astor Brunch is available every Sunday, from 11am to 3pm.

Brunch package: IDR 1,500,000 nett per person (including one-hour complimentary pre-brunch aperitifs from 11am to 12pm at Kingcole Bar, followed by à la carte pass-around from 12pm to 3pm.

Beverage package: IDR 1,450,000 nett per person, including sparkling wine, a selection of wines, cocktails and mocktails.

For reservations, please call +62 361 300 6786, WhatsApp or email kayuputi.bali@stregis.com

Sundara Beach Club

Settle in, ladies and gentlemen, because this will be an experience. Sundara Bali’s signature ‘Bali’s Longest Brunch’ invites you for 5 ½ hours of swimming, sipping and savouring on the Jimbaran beachfront.

Your Sunday brunch journey starts at 11am, when the sun is high in the sky, enticing you to start with a cool dip in the 57-metre infinity pool looking out over Jimbaran Bay. This brunch experience is all about freshly prepared dishes, with a selection of unlimited tapas-style plates of different cuisines presented by different chefs.

Indulge in Appetisers including Chilled Seafood and Sashimi Platter featuring Bamboo Lobster, Tiger Prawns, Clams, Octopus, Flower Crab Lombok Oysters, Tasmanian Salmon and Yellowfin Tuna; Dips and Bread; offerings From the Sea include Grilled Lombok Oysters, Grilled Octopus and Flash Fried Crab Cakes; From the Land include Cheeky Empanada, Trio of Seared Foie Gras Sliders and Grilled Chicken Wings; and From the Field offers Burrata, Olive & Heirloom Tomato, Tempura Mushroom and Samosa.

The Mains served include offerings From the Sea with Lombok Clams Marinère, Butterflied Grilled Prawn, Miso Marinated Gindara Butter Fish and Grilled Calamari; while From the Land offers 12-Hour Smoked Beef Short Ribs, Homemade Lamb Merguez, Maple Glazed Smoked Chicken and BBQ Glazed Pork Ribs; and From the Field serves up Smoked Pearl Barley Risotto, Roasted Shawarma Cauliflower and Roasted Sweet Potato Ricotta Gnocchi.

Palate-cleansing comes in the form of Seven Heavenly Sins, which include Tiramisu, Raspberry and Pistachio Pavlova, Caramelised Mango Cheesecake Mousse, “It’s About Thyme” Apple Tatin, “Zero Waste” Kalamansi Lime Meringue Pie, Strawberry and Orange Blossom Opera and Mocha Délice.

Bali’s Longest Brunch is available every Sunday, from 11am to 4.30pm.

Brunch Package: IDR 650,000++ per adult & IDR 375,000++ per children aged 13-17 years old.

Beverage Package: IDR 375,000++ per person for Bali Free Flow & IDR 575,000++ per person (Sundara Free Flow)

Kids Package: IDR 150,000++ per child aged up to 12 years old

For more information or reservations, please contact via WhatsApp or email sundarabali@fourseasons.com

CIRE Restaurant at Alila Villas Uluwatu

Alila Villas Uluwatu’s Lobster Sunday Brunch has been enlivening Sundays on the southern cliffs for the last few months, and to keep diners intrigued, the culinary program features a new, and even more generous, menu. The brunch takes place at CIRE Restaurant, a chic and understated destination that sits behind the resort’s iconic swimming pool at the cliff’s edge, overlooking the Indian Ocean. A coastal breeze blows through the open-air restaurant, keeping diners cool as the sun shines — as it should on a Sunday!

What’s new about the Lobster Sunday Brunch is that an all-you-can-eat element has been added. Your culinary journey now starts with an all-you-can-eat Appetiser and Entrée selection, each menu featuring four unique dishes that you can order to your heart’s content. From Appetisers such as Croquettes, Ceviche, Lobster Roll and Rissoles to Entrées including Ravioli, Bisque Cappuchino, Vol-au-Vent and Lobster Gulai. As you are having your fill of the unlimited entrees and appetisers, your centrepiece will come to join you. The piece de resistance of the Lobster Sunday Brunch, the Batik Lobster Thermidor. To finish, a trio of desserts will come to the table: Decadent Chocolate Tart, Lemon Pie and Bedugul Berries Shortcake. Before your tuck into your all-lobster meal, you will be served three shooters of Bloody Mary, each a different flavour, served at your table with a Gueridon service.

The brunch is inclusive of soft drinks, juices and the Bloody Mary welcome drink, you are also provided with free access to the resort’s swimming pool, pool cabanas, and poolside amenities. You’ll also find all-inclusive beverage packages, such as ‘Liquid Artist’s Choice’ featuring 4 cocktail selections, beers, and imported wines or go Premium for all-inclusive Champagne (Pol Roger Brut and Tattinger Brut Reserve).

The Lobster Brunch is available every Sunday at CIRE from 12pm – 4pm

Brunch Package: IDR 850.000++ per person

Liquid Artist’s Choice: Additional IDR 900.000++ per person

Premium Drinks Package: Additional IDR 1.450.000++ per person

For more information or reservations, please contact via WhatsApp or email avucomhost@alilahotels.com

Cucina at Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Resort

Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort has reopened its signature Cucina Restaurant with a fresh new concept. The revamped Cucina not only serves up a reimagined menu curated by recently-appointed Italian head chef, Patrizia Battolu but an invigorating new look that boasts a laidback yet vibrant ambience.

The new menu highlights freshly cooked Italian-Mediterranean cuisines by the restaurant’s artisans, led by Chef Patrizia, spoiling diners with a wide range of fine delights that showcase fresh local ingredients and authentic Italian flavours. Revel in the diverse selection of food and beverages, from starters to desserts, from salad to cannoli, cheese platters to a variety of Italian favourites such as the Chef’s recommendations of Spigola Alla Marinara, Frutti Di Mare Pizza and Gnocchi Al Gorgonzola.

The Cucina Brunch also offers an extravagant selection of Spanish, French and Asian ateliers along with a rich array of cheese, seafood on ice, and local delicacies, incorporating fresh local ingredients with authentic flavours. Moreover, indulge in the colourful collection of uniquely crafted cocktails and the best Italian wines.

Cucina’s interiors also underwent a facelift with new additions such as a chic bar area, an adjacent mozzarella pizza bar and a lounge area with a pool table. The new interiors feature elements of the sea, exhibiting different shades of blue, hanging fabric on the ceiling and curtain, artisan-made terracotta tiles and handcrafted. Open daily for lunch and dinner, and every Sunday for brunch from 11am to 3pm.

Cucina Brunch is available every Sunday from 11am to 3pm.

IDR 688,000++ per person (inclusive free-flow non-alcoholic beverage)

IDR 1,288,000++ per person (inclusive free-flow basic alcoholic beverage, wine and spirits)

IDR 2,188,000++ per person (inclusive free-flow premium alcohol selections, wine and spirits)

Kids below 12 years old dine for free

For more information or reservations, please call +62 361 849 2888 or email fb.reservation@sofitelbalinusadua.com

Pala Restaurant at The Apurva Kempinski Bali

Indulge in the ultimate Sunday Brunch at The Apurva Kempinski Bali where guests are invited to spend quality time with friends and loved ones over an eclectic spread of tantalising food during their Sunday Brunchcation.

What better way to spend the last day of the weekend than with a quick break from the hustle and bustle of city life, and enjoy relaxing downtime over a grand feast? Brunchcation is a full-day experience with benefits consisting of a bountiful buffet brunch.

The brunch offers a sumptuous selection of dishes from an international cheese counter, exotic seafood bar, grill station, assorted sushi and sashimi, a freshly baked bread station, a variety of desserts, plentiful Indonesian favourite light bites, free-flow beverages, and many more Indonesian and international options.

Following the brunch, spend the rest of the day exploring the resort’s astonishing facilities including the 60-metre infinity pool, play pools and water slides. It wouldn’t be the perfect summer holiday without a stroll on the beach and or experiencing the water sports activities available. Experience complete serenity and enjoy exclusive access to the resort’s wellness experience, from the fully-equipped ocean-view fitness centre to the rejuvenating spa treatments.

Brunchcation is available every Sunday from 12pm to 3.30pm.

IDR 700,000++ per adult

IDR 350,000++ per children aged 6-12 year old

Children below 6 years old dine for free

For more information and reservations please call +62 811 3820 9541 or email restaurants.bali@kempinski.com

Bella Cucina at InterContinental Bali Resort

Set on the pristine coastline of Jimbaran, experience an indulgent weekend at the iconic InterContinental Bali Resort where they’ve just introduced a brand-new Sunday Brunch set on the resort’s freshly-revamped Bella Cucina.

A luxury dining destination, Bella Cucina’s revamped design features an open kitchen concept which serves seasonal Italian and Mediterranean cuisines. An idyllic destination for families to spend quality time together and recharge on the weekend, this brunch combines a lavish setting and a cosy atmosphere with exquisite dishes that will make your Sunday a memorable one. The little ones can also have a wonderful time with a variety of fun and exciting activities such as art painting and traditional games at the outdoor kids’ station.

Serving guests with an eclectic selection of Mediterranean dishes in a buffet style, featuring a variety of Pass-Around Canapés, various salads at the Salad Counter, Seafood on Ice offerings of prawn, crab and clam, Salmon Gravlax, assorted Italian cold cuts and cheeses, Bakery Station, selections of meats from the Carving Station, various kinds of pasta at the Pasta Live Station, Foie Gras Station and a selection of soups, delectable dessert options and bottomless non-alcoholic drinks.

The brunch also offers an extensive list of Main Dishes diners can choose from, including Pan-fried Barramundi Fish, Herb Crusted Lamb Loin, Veal Escaloppini, Pan Seared Tenderloin, Chicken Parmigiana, Osso Bucco, Salmon Rolled, Jumbo Prawn, Eggs Benedict, Saffron Soft Boiled Egg and Crêpe Suzette.

Bella Sunday Brunch is available every Sunday, from 12pm to 4pm.

Silver package: IDR 595,000++ per person (including food and free non-alcoholic drink).

Gold package: IDR 995,000++ per person (including food, free-flow non-alcoholic drink, beer and local wine).

Platinum package: IDR 1,195,000++ per person (including food, free-flow non-alcoholic drink, local beer and wine, imported wine and bubbles).

For more information or reservations, please contact via WhatsApp or email dine@icbali.com

Segaran Dining Terrace at Jumeirah Bali

Enjoy an indulgent weekend on the cliffs of Uluwatu where Jumeirah Bali is offering a bottomless poolside brunch as part of their new culinary offering. A quaint and elegant oasis inspired by a serene Javanese-Hindu water palace, the resort is set against a panoramic backdrop of the mesmerising Indian Ocean.

Set in the resort’s Segaran Dining Terrace, a breezy, sun-kissed venue, the new brunch experience celebrate clean, organic flavours in an exquisite setting. Guests not only can feast on the culinary offerings, but they can also combine the brunch experience with an exceptionally rejuvenating massage at Talise Spa.

The brunch offerings at the restaurant focus on sustainably sourced ingredients and nutritious South East Asian cuisine. The venue boasts a laidback and sociable ambience imbued in the grandeur of the Majapahit Empire – the ancient Javanese-Hindu kingdom that inspired the design of this all-villa establishment, where guests are treated to scenic views overlooking the Uluwatu coastline.

Immerse in Bali’s natural beauty during this extra-long brunch and enjoy the optional spa element as an introduction to the resort’s Talise Spa, which provides traditional therapies, Balinese spirituality and the island’s only Hammam, a combination to present one of the most unique wellness experiences in Bali. The brunch will also be enlivened with live music entertainment, setting the tone for an exquisite afternoon filled with fresh tropical flavours, lively conversations and premium beverages ranging from chilled champagne to fresh juices.

Guests can also participate in an inspiring turtle release experience as part of the resort’s sustainability and community outreach programme, which is coordinated by Turtle Conservation and Education Centre (TCEC), a non-profit dedicated to protecting endangered turtles on Serangan island just off Bali’s coast.

Segaran Dining Terrace Sunday Brunch is available every Sunday, from 12pm to 4pm.

IDR 950,000++ per person (including free-flow non-alcoholic drinks).

IDR 1,250,000++ per person (including free-flow alcoholic drinks).

IDR 1,550,000++ per person (including 60-minute massage of choice and free-flow soft drinks).

IDR 1,850,000++ per person (including 60-minute massage of choice and free-flow alcoholic drinks).

For more information or reservations, please contact via WhatsApp or email jbafbreservations@jumeirah.com