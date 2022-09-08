Looking for something to do throughout the week? Whether you’re after a daily special, a unique weekly event or just some inspiration for an activity or destination, let our ‘Daily Docket’ help you.

MONDAY

Get Creative with a Milk & Latte Art Workshop (Ubud)

Join the Milk & Latte Art Workshop at Seniman Coffee and learn how to correctly steam milk to texturize, sweeten, stretch and then pour to create simple and more advanced latte art. You will learn how to make different milk-based espresso drinks, steam milk to get a smooth and silky texture, understand how the speed, height, and angle of the steam wand affect the milk, and learn how to create simple and more advanced latte art. The Milk and Latte Art Workshop is available every Monday, lasting 2 hours and priced at IDR 450,000.

+62 812 8338 6641 | info@senimancoffee.com | senimancoffee.com/workshop

TUESDAY

Boost Your Mood with a Heavenly Cocoa Spa (Ubud)

For those wanting to indulge in a relaxing rejuvenation on a Tuesday, The Westin Resort and Spa Ubud, Bali welcomes you to heal the body, mind and soul at their signature Heavenly Spa by Westin. At Heavenly Spa, they offer the Cocoa Love treatment, a mood-boosting experience that begins with an aromatherapy massage, followed by a cocoa body scrub. The antioxidant and soothing properties of cocoa will have your skin feeling silky smooth and deeply nourished. For the final touch, revel in an invigorating cocoa body mask – a pure sensual delight. The 2-hour treatment is priced at IDR 1,900,000++/person or IDR 3,600,000++/couple.

+62 361 301 8989 | heavenlyspa.ubud@marriott.com | westinubud.com

WEDNESDAY

Exciting Adrenaline-fuelled Water Sports and Activities (Benoa)

If you’re seeking a splashing good time on a Wednesday, Bali Wake Park is where you should be. Experience the most thrilling water park, water activities, and water sports in Bali. Here, you can slow down and chill at the lounges area, enjoy the relaxing ambience of the park, swim at the infinity pool with an in-built mini bar overlooking the lake, enjoy fun inflatable hurdles at Aqualand, and, of course, learn to wakeboard, kneeboard, waterski and skurf on the five-hectare Cable Park Lake.

+62 361 846 8866 | @baliwakepark | baliwakepark.com

THURSDAY

Enjoy an Elegant High Tea Experience (Seminyak)

Experience a classy High Tea on Thursday at Biku. At Biku, tea is their specialty where they offer a tea list comprising over 50 different varieties from the world’s foremost tea-growing regions. Biku’s High Tea is served from 11am to 5.45pm. They offer a traditional afternoon tea, along with their own Asian and breakfast renditions. Each is served on fine bone china, with bubbles available upon request. They also offer children their own high tea set featuring cupcakes, gingerbread men and sandwiches.

+62 851 0057 0888 | @bikubali | bikubali.com

FRIDAY

Indulge in Craft Cocktails at a Charming Speakeasy (Seminyak)

Start your weekend at Raja’s, a charming speakeasy hidden from plain sight on Petitenget, Seminyak. Raja’s offers a unique experience and opportunity to be transported somewhere altogether different while still in Bali. Offering both an indoor and rooftop space, the bar brings originality and intimacy to the island’s nightlife. Raja’s drinks program offers up signature cocktails inspired by the subcontinent and Balinese flavours, like the Jaljeera Gin Mojito and their signature Garam Masala Old Fashioned. However, your classic cocktails are given no less attention. The classic Negroni at Raja’s went through at least 12 recipe trials before they found what they believed to be a perfect balance — a must-try! Open Tuesday – Saturday, 7pm – 11pm.

@rajasbali

SATURDAY

Explore the Highlands of Bedugul

Explore Bedugul on Saturday, where it’s all about nature, where lake-side temples, strawberry farms and the cool mountain air invite you to enjoy a different side of the island. Built in 1633, Pura Ulun Danu Beratan is one of Bali’s major temples and nestles on the shore of Lake Beratan. Then, it’s time to explore Bedugul’s farmlands, famous for their strawberries, sold all around Bali. Here, you can pick some for yourself and a favourite farm is Hidden Strawberry Garden. Be sure to visit the Bali Botanical Gardens, the largest botanical garden in Indonesia. Next, head to the main Bedugul Traditional Markets.

@strawberry_corps

SUNDAY

Sunday Market at La Brisa (Canggu)

People might be more familiar with La Brisa as a sunset session hotspot and party destination on weekends. However, La Brisa’s Sunday Market is a favourite destination for island inhabitants on Sundays. Held every Sunday from 10am to 4pm, the Sunday Market is a weekly initiative to support local farmers, suppliers and small businesses, where you can find an array of organic produce, baked goods, natural body products, upcycled fashion, and zero-waste products. Pro tip: Bring your own reusable bag to reduce your carbon footprint.

+62 811 3946 666 | @labrisabali | labrisa-bali.com