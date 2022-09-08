Bali is blessed with its riches of naturally beautiful landscapes, sceneries and locations. It’s as if the island was made to be the ultimate place to plan the most romantic wedding proposals. One venue that would be the ideal choice for romantic proposals is the stunning Alila Villas Uluwatu, where they are offering the Ring & Roses package to accommodate those looking to ‘pop the question’.

Perched above the majestic cliffs of Uluwatu, Alila Villas Uluwatu is graced with the most amazing sceneries one could ever hope for in a luxurious five-star accommodation – verdant grounds, clear blue skies and a seemingly endless ocean vista. With the Ring & Roses package, the resort will help you plan and prepare a truly unforgettable way to surprise the love of your life with an exquisite marriage proposal.

Priced at IDR 7,250,000 nett per couple, the package offers you the resort’s most charming venues for the special moment, from the proposal venue itself at the Temple Terrace, where rose petals will be elegantly arranged to spell out the question “Will you marry me?”, followed by a romantic 5-course dinner celebration at their Floating Cabana or Cliff Edge Cabana. Of course, a celebration wouldn’t be complete without a bottle of champagne to toast a long and happy marriage.

And that’s not all they offer! Make the proposal even more special with additional services including backdrop setup as decoration, saxophonist entertainment during the proposal, single guitar performance, photographer services and videographer services.

If that’s not extravagant enough, Alila Villas Uluwatu also partners with the helicopter service company, Fly Heli Bali, to accommodate couples on a helicopter tour up and around the Bukits, where they can take in the iconic views of the surroundings below, before landing at the resort where the proposal preparations have been set up.

For more information and reservations, please contact via WhatsApp or email avucomhost@alilahotels.com

Alila Villas Uluwatu

Jl. Belimbing Sari Tambiyak, Pecatu, Uluwatu

+6 361 848 2166 | WhatsApp

avucomhost@alilahotels.com

alilahotels.com/uluwatu