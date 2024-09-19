Buahan, a Banyan Tree Escape, is a brand stretch of Banyan Tree Group, representing a dedicated vision to create immersive experiences that mix deep communal nature with sustainable design. It provides a northern Ubud escape for adults that redefines the core of being, spearheading a “no walls, no doors” philosophy across the lush resort’s 16 villas. In line with its commitment, Buahan has crafted a culinary concept highlighting local sourcing and environmental stewardship.

To The Table From The Community

With 80% of its food sourced from nearby farmers and producers within an hour’s reach, Buahan assures the trueness of its ingredients, gives back to the local economy, and reduces its carbon footprint. This approach reflects Buahan’s deeper lineblurring narrative between place and experience, allowing guests to significantly bond with the land.

At the Open Kitchen and The Botanist Bar, guests are beckoned to examine a zero-waste, farm-to-table philosophy honoring traditional techniques and local flavors. Each meal is a tale, each beverage is a celebration of Bali’s natural abundance, all crafted to nourish body, soul, and worldly connection.

Chef Sheandy Satria: Head of the Kitchen

Executive Chef Sheandy Satria is set to be the new Culinary Curator for Buaha, with a passionate drive to spotlight through respectful faithfulness how flavorfully diverse Indonesian cuisine is. Having formulated menus for those of the highest status throughout his eminent background at the Oberoi Centre of Learning & Development in New Delhi, India and The Oberoi Hotel, Bali, he seeks to elicit the deep culinary culture of Indonesia and elevate it to worldwide recognition through every meal. With him at the helm, there should be no doubting Buahan in its dedication to deliver the best appetizing experiences.

The Art of Cuisine Celebrated with Chef Collabs Ahead

To affirm its dedication to sustainability and advances in gastronomy, Buahan will host two joint endeavors with celebrated culinary figures in October and November 2024.

Chef Yudi, Dapur Bali Mula: October 2024

As Dapur Bali Mula’s founder, Chef Yudi took it upon himself to preserve and revive the storied Balinese culinary traditions within his cooking style using sustainably sourced domestic ingredients and old recipes. He aims to spread Bali’s genuine zests to the whole globe with ardent fervor, and his October cooperation with Buahan vows to be a great authentic inquiry into the gastronomic legacy of Bali for Buahan’s guests to exclusively experience and deliciously delight in.

Chef Ivan Brehm, Nouri, Singapore: November 2024

‘Crossroads Cooking’ is how Michelin-starred Nouri’s gastronomic genius Chef Ivan Brehm defines his revolutionary culinary philosophy as, in which he creates transcendent dishes that eschew conventional cultural confines to mix worldwide culinary legacies, tastes and practices together. Chef Ivan developed such consideration in his novel methods through being well-trained at high class establishments like the UK’s The Fat Duck, and so this fresh, international background will be reflected in his Buahan menus on 16 November 2024.

Patrons can anticipate a string of elite dining events that will ignite sensations and recognize the richness of Balinese cuisine. These partnership occasions demonstrate Buahan’s commitment to sustainability, local sourcing, and culinary innovation.

Buahan, a Banyan Tree Escape

Banjar Selat, Buahan Kaja, Payangan, Gianyar, Bali 80572

+62 361 6208181

escape.banyantree.com

reservations-buahan@banyantree.com