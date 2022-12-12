Sprawling majestically across the clifftops of Uluwatu, Bulgari Resort Bali welcomes guests into a secluded escape 150 metres above the shorelines, overlooking the Indian Ocean. Exquisite contemporary Italian design blends with a traditional Balinese style to create a one-of-a-kind destination, true to the brand’s renowned reputation.

This festive season, guests are invited to experience the resort’s five-star dining experiences in their exclusive Il Ristorante – Luca Fantin and Sankar Restaurant, with Christmas feasts and an Italian-inspired New Year celebrations on offer.

Bulgari Resort Bali, with Il Ristorante – Luca Fantin in the foreground

Christmas

The illustrious, signature Italian restaurant at Bvlgari Resort Bali, Il Ristorante – Luca Fantin, invites you for an exquisite degustation dining experience to celebrate Christmas. ‘Degustazione Italiana’ will present a tasting menu featuring the finest ingredients, including white truffle and ossetra caviar, with dishes made with the restaurant’s renowned refined technique and creativity.

This magnificent dinner set on the cliffs of Uluwatu is available on Saturday 24 December and Sunday 25 December, priced at IDR 4,900,000+ per person, excluding wine pairing (available 6PM to 10PM).

Sangkar Restaurant

On Christmas Day, Sangkar Restaurant will present a lavish ‘Brunch di Natale’, featuring an unbeatable spread of cold seafood, a mozzarella bar, pasta risotto station and of course roasted specialties. Expect premium ingredients like Lombok oyster and Alaskan King crab, to truffle risotto and slow cooked turkey. Traditional mince pies also on the menu.

Priced at IDR 1.500,000+ per person (available 11AM to 3PM, 25 December).

New Year

The luxury resort brings the magic of ‘capodanno’, the Italian new year celebration, to Bali for New Year’s Eve. The Gala di Capodanno takes place in the magnificent outdoor grounds of the resort, under the star-filled sky, with delights from the resort’s different restaurants presenting an array of cuisines, from Indonesian carving stations to homemade pasta and grilled lobster to foie gras, cheeses and seafood on ice. Priced at IDR 5.000.000+ per person, starting at 6PM onwards.

On 1 January 2023, a truly epic brunch experience will take place. ‘Brunch di Capodanno’, in collaboration with Dom Pérignon, promises a long, leisurely and indulgent first day of the year, as guests can nibble as they please on a range of delicacies from Yellowfin Tuna, Raviolini filled with Pecorino and truffle, Wagyu beef wellington and more. The brunch begins at 11am for outside guests, whilst for in-house guests, this will be a seamless transition straight from breakfast into lunch, starting from 6.30AM all the way to 3PM.

Brunch is priced at IDR 2,600,000+ per person; additional IDR 6,000,000+ per person for brunch and Dom Pérignon.

For reservations:

restaurant.reservations@bulgarihotels.com

+62 815 14038549 (WA)

bulgarihotels.com