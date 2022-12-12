The all-new Sanur harbour began operating back in November 2022, facilitating boat passengers travelling to-and-from Nusa Penida and Nusa Ceningan.

Located next to Matahari Terbit Beach, Sanur Harbour or Pelabuhan Sanur, is comprised of a newly built building and pier that will improve traveller experience for those heading across the seas to the neighbouring ‘Nusa’ islands.

The two-storey building takes the form of the traditional jukung catamaran boats, paying homage to the local seafaring fishermen of Sanur and of Bali. This is further embellished by a large-scale statue of the mythological Hindu being, Gajah Mina, known for its elephant’s head and fish’s tail, protruding from either end of the building’s façade.

This is where travellers will depart and arrive on their trips to Nusa Penida and Nusa Ceningan, where new ports have also been built. The route to between these three ports now being termed the Golden Triangle. The Sanur harbour will provide a more organised and formal port of embarkation. The building features indoor check-in counters and air-conditioned waiting room facilities.

Most importantly, the harbour now features a newly-built pier where fast boats will dock. This means passengers can board and alight their boats directly from the pier. Previously, passengers would have to wade through the water to get to their transportation, so this new development promises a safer, more dry experience, whilst reducing risk of damage for luggage as well. This is a welcome change for the local Balinese Hindu population as well, who take regular pilgrimages to Nusa Penida to pray at one of the principle temples there, Pura Dalem Ped.

The new harbour is one of many infrastructural developments taking place in Sanur. The area also welcomed a newly broadened promenade that stretches the length of the beachfront, allowing more space for walked and cyclists. A new Global Health Center is currently being developed, as is a new shopping developing, Icon Mall.