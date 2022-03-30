This coming Easter holiday, make your way to the upscale neighbourhood of Nusa Dua where the luxurious beachfront Meliá Bali has prepared an exciting Easter programme filled with tantalising culinary experiences and exciting activities for the kids.

Comfortably nestled in Nusa Dua, the beachfront Meliá Bali welcomes you to experience an unforgettable Easter weekend that has been specifically curated for the entire family. Take the opportunity during the heart-warming holiday to unwind and enjoy the company of your loved ones as you indulge in the lavish Sunday Brunch as the little ones have a blast with the fantastic Easter-themed activities that have been organised.

The enticing Easter Sunday Brunch invites guests to savour the sumptuous culinary offerings by the sea with family and friends. Indulge your tastebuds with a mouth-watering buffet spread from the BBQ station, farm-to-table organic products, cold cuts, fresh seafood, sweet desserts and so much more. Enlivening Easter Sunday will be a live music performance courtesy of Dimas & Latinesia.

The Easter Brunch will take place on Sunday, 17 April 2022, from 11.30am – 3pm at Sateria Beachside Restaurant. The brunch is priced at IDR 485,000++ per person, inclusive of free-flow non-alcoholic beverages; IDR 630,000++ per person, inclusive of free-flow non-alcoholic beverages and beers; and IDR 780,000++ per person, inclusive of free-flow non-alcoholic beverages, cocktails, beers and wines. Children below 12 years old dine for 50% off.

Moreover, the family-focused Easter holiday at Meliá Bali offers fun activities for the children with a special Easter Weekend Kids Party, kicking off on Saturday, 16 April 2022. The thrilling activities include a Bouncy Castle, Easter Cookies Decoration, Bird Show, Easter Carnival and Easter Marshmallow and Movie Night. On Easter Sunday, children can also enjoy Egg Painting, Easter Arts & Crafts, and Egg Hunting.

For more information or reservations, please email reservation.meliabali@melia.com

Meliá Bali

Kawasan Wisata ITDC Lot 1, Jl. Nusa Dua, Benoa

+62 361 771 510

meliabali.com