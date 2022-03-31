Opening with style on 26 March 2022, Bali’s newest destination, Mari Beach Club, presents an original approach to your typical beach club with a venue steeped in nature-based design and cultural inspiration. Found lining the shores of Batu Belig Beach, bordering Seminyak and Canggu, the new hotspot offers a timeless beachfront atmosphere, along with their own twist on food, drinks and entertainment.

The eye-catching bamboo structures at Mari, designed by Ibuku

Design and Atmosphere

Mari Beach Club was envisioned by Syah Establishments, an Indonesian hospitality and entertainment company known for its suite of sophisticated restaurants, nightclubs, hotels and housing across the country, such as Sofia at The Gunawarman. The beach club marks a new venture for the group and as such they have set out to create something unique: a beachfront destination that presents Bali as its muse.

This is done subtly through the thoughtful design of Mari. At face value, one will find a chic and tropical Bohemian-style venue that has all the right beach club ingredients: an inviting, freeform infinity pool overlooking the ocean, with a swim-up bar and daybeds under the shade of palm trees. However, a closer look reveals intriguing Balinese inspirations.

‘The Dome’, representing Mt.Agung, followed by terraced steps representing Bali’s subak

Guests enter at The Dome, a towering, swirling bamboo structure symbolising Mt.Agung, which starts the journey down the terraced landscape (mimicking the island’s rice fields and subak), past the free form swimming pools (representing the island’s Ayung River) and finally to the sea, the Batu Belig beachfront. In structure, the beach club thus encapsulates the Balinese directional philosophy of kaja (north, to the mountain) to kelod (south, to the sea), creating a ‘Little Bali’ experience within its walls.

Adding to that, the buildings that surround the central pools are equally unique and Bali-inspired: engineered by Ibuku, a Bali-based company who master in sustainable bamboo architecture and design, the main structures of Mari take on eclectic, wave-like shapes defined by the natural bends of its main building material, i.e. bamboo. Traditionanl alang-alang (elephant grass) roofs and the shading Balinese parasol umbrellas, or tedung, emphasise the island’s aesthetic influence. The eye-catching centre-piece at Mari Beach Club is a traditional wooden swing that is a recreation of those found in Tenganan Village, home to the indigenous ‘Bali Aga’ – it is a symbol of revolving life. Complementing this cultural, nature-based design, Mari Beach Club enlisted eco-engineers, Mantra, who provided the ‘invisible architecture’ and sustainable design for energy efficiency, as well as water and waste management.

Overall Mari presents a unique destination to immerse oneself in, a venue that matches its milieu, remaining stylish yet understated. Through its rustic and natural decor, the beach club invites guests to feel laidback and relaxed, rather than flashy or pretentious.

Food, Drinks & Entertainment at Mari Beach Club

Complementing this rustic vibe, Executive Chef Martin Löving has prepared a menu made for the seaside and sunshine. As a beach club, one needs casual, easy eating, and so Chef Martin brings bold, refreshing, lively flavours to the table: Grilled Cesar salad, Soy Glazed Avocado with yoghurt and herbs, Grilled Octopus and Tuna, Pork Souvlaki, Chorizo Taco — with the added comfort favourites of burgers, nasi goreng, breads and spreads, done with Chef’s own twists.

There’s plenty of seafood to complement the ocean air as well: Japanese Sakoshi Bay Oysters, Hand-Rolled Sushi, fresh Sashimi Platter on ice and indulgent Seafood Towers with generous servings of lobster, clam, crab, shrimp and more. Other wholesome, comfort dishes are available, including Chef’s specialty of Homemade Ice Creams to cool you down on a hot day.

Paradise Spritz – chamomile-infused Aperol, pineapple-infused gin, tamarillo-markisa coridal and sparkling wine

Dewata Caipiroska – vodka, snakefruit arak, lemon leaf, palm sugar and lime

As for drinks, the beach club offers a whole array of spirits and liquors, with top shelf favourites available. The wine and Champagne list offers a variety of imported new and old world bottles, and a selection of local wine.

Mari’s signature cocktail list, curated by Bar Manager Herry Kurniawan, introduces potent creations that showcase native Balinese ingredients from the famous Arak to the aromatic torched ginger flower (kecombrang) for those after a more local flavour. There is even a selection of traditional Indonesian health tonics to try.

Currently in the works is Solé, Mari Beach Club’s casual fine dining restaurant. Here, the Swedish-born Chef will hone his international experience – from high Nordic to classic French haute cuisine – to offer a unique take on Mediterranean dishes with a Japanese touch.

Mari Beach Club is open daily from 12PM to 10PM, for guests 21 years or above.

Mari Beach Club (@maribeachclub)

Jalan Batu Belig No.66, Seminyak

info@maribeachclub.com

maribeachclub.com