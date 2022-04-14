A breathtaking luxury resort that sits graciously on Bali’s southern cliffs, Six Senses Uluwatu invites diners to experience an Easter Dinner prepared by the resort’s acclaimed culinary team; further to that, their ‘Eggsquisite’ package entices guests to stay at this clifftop retreat with special benefits.

Six Senses Uluwatu is an impeccably designed destination, where every facet of the resort – from its rooms, bars and restaurants – face the Indian Ocean. Inspired by local culture and the surrounding environment, the resort grounds are open to the elements, with a stunning cliff-edge pool, palms lining the pathways and their own organic garden bringing local ingredients to the menu.

With wellness as one of the resort’s key offerings, you’ll also find Six Senses Spa Uluwatu, which features Balinese inspired treatments together with an extensive range of signature therapies and multi-day wellness programs together with a fully-equipped fitness centre, vast central pool and an activities centre.



Easter Dinner

Celebrating this special holiday, Six Senses Uluwatu has prepared an Easter Dinner, which takes place at Rocka, an elegant-yet-cosy dining venue that opens up straight onto the cliff views. This will be a 4-Course dinner menu, accompanied by the unique entertainment of an Easter Choir to set the scene!

The dinner takes place at 7PM on Sunday, 17 April 2022, and is priced at IDR 550.000++/adult. Children aged 5 – 12 years old will be entitled to 25% off and 50% off for kids under 5 years old.

Eggsquisite Stay Package

For those thinking to enjoy the resort over the Easter weekend can do so with a special package just for the occasion: their Eggsquisite package includes:

• Daily breakfast for 2 persons

• One-time dinner for 2 persons

• One-time 30-minute Balinese Massage at Six Senses Spa for 2 persons

• 20% off all Spa and Food & Beverages (excluding alcohol)

• Complimentary access to Kids Club and kids Easter activities.

The package is priced at IDR 5,500,000 nett per night for a minimum of 2 nights in a Sky Suite during 16th – 18th April 2022.

Book Now: Whatsapp | reservations-uluwatu@sixsenses.com | sixsenses.com