As with any holiday planning, coming up with a wish list is always part of the excitement of creating the perfect itinerary, whether you are travelling with the family, surprising your loved one with a romantic getaway or seeking tranquil solitude to recharge your wellbeing. The stunning Alila Villas Uluwatu has launched a new online platform – alilavillasuluwatujourney.com – allowing guests to get a head start on planning their personal wish lists and tailoring their stay experience.

If you’re planning on staying at the luxurious Alila Villas Uluwatu, you can take advantage of their new online platform upon booking your stay, where guests are encouraged to visit the platform to explore all the ways they can elevate their holiday and customise their stay experience according to their personal preferences and interests.

On the platform, guests can discover the resort’s extensive culinary, wellness and destination experiences and offerings that can all be conveniently found in one place. These include tailored half-day and full-day activities and excursions curated around the concepts of cultural learning, culinary journey, special celebrations, sustainable living and active adventures, while Journey for Little Champs offers an array of exciting activities for the kids and families.

If you need a little inspiration when customising your stay, scroll to the “Tailored Guest Experience” section where you’ll find sample 4D/3N itineraries. Additionally, you can enjoy the luxury of having the resort’s Leisure Concierge team at your service and leave it up to them to curate an individual itinerary for you. Guests are also encouraged to fill out a Personal Preference Menu, which helps the resort to customise the details of their stay, such as arrival and departure transfers, in-villa comforts such as pillow options, dietary preferences, pre-booking of spa treatments and many more.

At Alila Villas Uluwatu, the natural environment, the practice of sustainability and respect for local culture and community are also crucial to presenting an exquisite and unforgettable guest experience. On the platform, you can explore the “Our Stories” section to discover the resort in a more intimate detail, which highlights everything in between, from its eco-design and sustainability to the stories behind the arts and crafts showcased throughout the resort displays Indonesia’s rich culture.

To customise your future stay at Alila Villas Uluwatu, visit alilavillasuluwatujourney.com

Alila Villas Uluwatu

Jl. Belimbing Sari, Pecatu, Uluwatu

+62 361 848 2166

http://www.alilahotels.com/uluwatu