In the spirit of culinary collaboration, Conrad Bali has teamed up with Little Singapore by Chef Bernard Chew to bring authentic Singaporean favourites to the tables of Suku Restaurant, found in the resort.

Two of the most iconic dishes from the ‘Lion City’ are the Singapore Laksa and Singapore Chilli Crab. Spicy, zesty, rich seafood dishes — though distinct from each other — they are real highlights of Singaporean cuisine. Now they are available in Conrad Bali’s Suku Restaurant from 1 April to 31 May 2022, the authentic recipes bestowed upon Executive Sous Chef Made Semawan by Chef Bernard Chew.

Chef Bernard, a dynamic and enthusiastic character, is the founder of Little Singapore, a Bali-based restaurant which is the melting pot of his inextinguishable passion for food — especially that of his Singaporean heritage. Chef Bernard opened Little Singapore in 2016, after an impressive (and varied!) career that has included: a lucrative lighting business, designing for high-profile celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez, David Foster, and Steve Blair—the American lighting specialist to artists such as Madonna and Dream Theater. He also designed lighting concepts for famous nightclubs in Singapore like “Zouk” while also performing as a DJ in many establishments in his hometown. With his own love for cooking and knowing the joy food brings to others, he opened Little Singapore by Chef Bernard Chew with an on-going mission to serve real Singaporean cuisine in Bali.

Sharing his own family recipes exclusively with Conrad Bali’s culinary team, Chef Bernard emphasises that each dish is authentically Singaporean and every bite will remind the diners of the vibrant food scene in Singapore.

Chef Bernard Chew Executive Sous Chef Made Semawan

What’s on the menu?

“The Crab” choices include a few options, including the classic Chilli Crab, a Salted Egg Soft Shell Crab and The Black Pepper Crab. This huge, saucy dish invites you to get your hands dirty and enjoy crab the way it should be eaten! The dish is only cooked with the glorious Papua Crab, known for its size and flavour. The Singaporean Chilli Crab require a day in advance to prepare, hence be sure to book in advance.



The other menu highlight is Chef Bernard Chew’s Singapore Authentic Laksa. This bowl of brothy goodness is rich, creamy and spicy, and is served with either King Prawn (recommended), prawn or chicken.



Located just below the lobby with stunning view to the lush tropical garden and shimmering pool, Suku Restaurant is home for comfort food which offers balanced dining choices that are environmentally friendly, healthy, and treads lightly.

To have a taste of Little Singapore at Conrad Bali, reserve via:

+62 857-9237-7108 | bali.Restaurants@ConradHotels.com

Conrad Bali

Jalan Pratama No.168, Tanjung Benoa

Website

