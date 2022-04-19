May welcomes one of Indonesia’s most celebrated holidays, Eid Al-Fitr, or Idul Fitri. It marks the end of the fasting month for Muslim’s around the world. Through this holy month of Ramadan, as well as for Idul Fitri, Karma Kandara accommodates all those who take part in these important occasions, presenting a curated food and beverage experience and a celebratory Eid Mubarak Getaway for those looking to escape to Bali.

One of Uluwatu’s most iconic accommodations, Karma Kandara is a secluded clifftop resort overlooking the Indian Ocean, with direct access to a gorgeous, almost-isolated beach. Blending seamlessly into the cliffside, the resort presents the very best of Bali’s south coast, waves rolling in from the endless Indian Ocean. These make up the view of many of the resort’s facilities, from its clifftop infinity pool; Cliff Spa, di Mare Fine Dining Restaurant and of course the luxurious villas made to accommodate couples, families and groups.

Breaking Fast, the Karma Way

The Karma Group is all about curating experiences for guests and as such, throughout the Ramadan period (1 April – 1 May 2022), the resort presents a special pre-dawn feast option, or sahur, for guests who are fasting.



From 4AM until 15 minutes before Imsak every day, fasting guests will be provided with an array of edible delights promising sustenance required las through the day. These include local favourites like Bubur Ayam (chicken porridge), Mie Goreng (fried noodles), or sweeter options like banana chocolate chip pancakes. These are but a sample of the satisfying dishes available.



Karma’s culinary team has taken things a step further, introducing ‘Ramen-don’, a whole array of Halal Indonesian-meets-Japanese inspired array of rice and noodle dishes. An homage to Ramadan and Idul Fitri.

Everyday from 11AM until close, steaming bowls of ramen will be served. Including: Break-Fast Ramen – a light organic chicken broth, with bumbu kuning, organic spring chicken chashu, 65-degree egg, homemade ramen noodles, and spring onions or the East Java meets Tokyo inspired Ra-Udon-won – wagyu beef with kluwek, shoyu, spring onions and toasted shallots.



Eid Al-Fitr Holiday Package

This five-star luxury beach-resort welcomes you to celebrate the Idul Fitri / Lebaran holidays with their ‘Eid Mubarak Getaway’.

Guests will be treated to a stay in the One Bedroom Pool Villa, perfect for a couple hoping for a private enclave. The stay is inclusive of Sahur or Breakfast for two, along with luxurious extras, including daily fruit basket, 30-minute massage for two and of course, complimentary access to Karma Beach Bali.

The Eid Mubarak Getaway is priced at IDR 3.450.000net / night. For the One Bedroom Pool Villa; or upgrade to the Three Bedroom Pool Villa (also with the same breakfast for two) for IDR 7.800.000nett/night.

Karma Kandara has something for everyone. Guests coming with children (4-12 years) can keep them entertained with the engaging activities at the Three Monkeys Kids Club; there are a whole collection of Watersports available, as well as group activities from yoga to movies under the stars. Wellness-seeking guests will enjoy not only the ocean-facing fitness centre and the award-winning Cliff Spa.

For more information on the package, go to : karmagroup.com/exclusive_offers

