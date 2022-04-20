Chef Jean-Yves Leuranguer and Chef Philippe Urraca are bringing their French specialities to elevate the Sunday brunch experience at The Apurva Kempinski Bali, on 24 April 2022. A brunch not to be missed!

You may not have heard of it before, but in the world of French cuisine the ‘Meilleur Ouvrier de France’ (MOF) is one of the highest titles one can receive. Translated to ‘Best Craftsman of France’, it is an historical award (started in 1924) promoting the best of the best in traditional crafts in more than 200 categories, from cooking and pastry-making to textile design and blacksmithing. MOF members are given the exclusive red, blue and white collar to wear.

The legendary chef Paul Bocuse is among one of the most famous awardees of the MOF under the hospitality category, other notable names include Joël Robuchon, the Chocolatier Jacques Torres and Michel Roux (Le Gavroche).

On Sunday, 24 April 2022, The Apurva Kempinski Bali is hosting not one but two MOF-awarded chefs: Chef Jean-Yves Leuranguer and Chef Philippe Urraca. In the sophisticated Pala Restaurant, found at the centre of the resort nestled among the gardens, these two chefs will be elevating Kempinski Bali’s already indulgent Sunday Brunchcation experience with their masterful, French culinary additions.

Jean-Yves Leuranguer was awarded the MOF title in 1996 and is well-known as the chef of the Hotel Fouquet in Paris, one of the most prestigious addresses on the Champs-Elysées. Here he is in charge of the 1,200 daily covers, all made to his impeccable quality.

Chef Philippe Urraca is a renowned French Pastry Chef who was not only awarded the MOF title for pastry-making (1994), but was also appointed President of the MOF in Pastry from 2003-2017. Son of a travelling pastry-maker, Chef Philippe started his first pastry shop at 19, has written pastry cookbooks and in 2014 opened a boutique in Paris dedicated solely to profiteroles.

Experience a one-of-a-kind brunch experience with these two highly-awarded chefs from France, each of whom are bringing their very own expertise in the culinary arts. This is to be a dining experience in Bali that is not to be missed!

Brunchcation is priced at IDR 700,000++ per person

Sunday, 24 April 2022, at Pala Restaurant

Book Now: wa.me/+6281138209541 or restaurants.bali@kempinski.com

The Apurva Kempinnski Bali

Jalan Raya Nusa Dua Selatan, Sawangan

+62 361 209 2288

kempinski.com/bali