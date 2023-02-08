February as we know it is the month of love, where Valentine’s Day is celebrated on 14 February every year. To help you celebrate and spark up the romance, Nusa Dua’s upscale Meliá Bali resort has curated a variety of offers designed around love!

Treat your loved ones to a sweet tropical escape this month of love as Meliá Bali has unveiled a series of stay offers, romantic dining programmes, rejuvenating experiences and heart-warming family activities.

Love Celebration Offers

Meliá Bali’s Love Celebration packages offer guests several options for stays in February. The first option is a 2-night stay at the Lagoon Access Junior Suite inclusive of daily breakfast for 2 persons, priced at IDR 6,300,000nett.

The second option is a 2-night stay at the Lagoon Access Junior Suite inclusive of daily breakfast for 2 persons, a one-time 3-hour tour exploring the beautiful landscape of Pandawa and Melasti Beach on a classic Volkswagen, and a one-time dinner at Sorrento Restaurant per couple, priced at IDR 9,450,000 nett. Guests can also elevate their stay experience and upgrade to the Private Garden Villa, priced at IDR 16,950,000 nett.

The romantic dinner at the intimate ambience of Sorrento Restaurant presents guests with Pan Seared Foie Gras with caramelised apples; Sea Bass Fillet with sautéed artichokes and wilted spinach with a hint of lemon; Duck Breast with sumptuous red wine and cherry sauce and secret garden vegetables; concluded with White Chocolate Mousse with strawberry roses and vanilla gelato.

Valentine’s Day Activities

On Tuesday, 14 February 2023, the resort has put together an array of special activities for you and the entire family. At the Kids Club, the little ones can enjoy Valentine’s Day Card Making at 10am, Bloom Art for kids at 11am, and a Bird Show for the family at 3pm, while the adults can enjoy a Couple’s Contest by the poolside at 12pm.

The resort is also hosting a Candle Making Workshop, where guests can get creative and make their own beautiful fragranced candles using earthy ingredients, guided by Bartega Studio. This activity will be held at the Spa Garden at 3pm, priced at IDR 400,000nett per person.

Rejuvenating Spa Offer

For guests wanting to experience a relaxing and rejuvenating spa experience, YHI Spa is offering the exclusive YHI Shiro Touch treatment. Experience a calming healing technique by continuously pouring warm oil onto the forehead, combined with a relaxing scalp and head massage that focuses on rebalancing your body.

This special treatment is available from 1-28 February 2023, priced at IDR 550,000nett per person.

For more information or reservations, please WhatsApp at +62 811 386 7789 or email reservation.meliabali@melia.com

Meliá Bali

Kawasan Wisata ITDC Lot 1, Jl. Nusa Dua, Benoa

+62 361 771 510 | +62 811 3867 789 (WA)

reservation.meliabali@melia.com

meliabali.com