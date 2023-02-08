Valentine’s Day is upon us, a time to celebrate love with your better half. For those looking to celebrate the special day in Kuta, The Stones Hotel – Legian, Bali has prepared an intimate dining experience to help you spark up the romance.

Nestled along the iconic Kuta – Legian Beach coastline, The Stones Hotel – Legian, Bali is renowned for their unique experiences and impeccable services. This Valentine’s Day will be no less memorable as they welcome couples to celebrate the day of love at their stylish, designer establishment. The hotel has put together a Romantic Dinner at its signature venue, The Cabana, located by the hotel’s famed oversized pool surrounded by palm trees and the iconic vertical gardens.

The hotel’s Romantic Dinner presents couples with a tantalising 4-course meal, meticulously curated to make your Valentine’s Day celebration a memorable one. The dinner will start off with a Cured Salmon Carpaccio, perfectly served with a side of crab fennel salad topped with yuzu aioli and ikura caviar. The first course will be followed by a delectable King Prawn Risotto in well-balanced herbs and parmesan, topped with prawn bisque. Then, savour a juicy Stockyard Wagyu MBS 8+ Striploin, accompanied by lobster, leek, seasonal truffle hollandaise and smoked jam. Conclude the lovely dinner with a palate-cleansing White Chocolate Mousse in strawberry purée and vanilla sorbet.

To elevate the romantic ambience, you’ll be serenaded with a beautiful performance by Doni Sibarani accompanied by Djampiro Band during your dining experience.

The Romantic Dinner is priced at IDR 1,500,000++ per couple and IDR 1,890,000++ per couple (including Sparkling Wine). Reservation is required for this offer.

For more information and reservation Whatsapp: wa.me/628113975183

The Stones – Legian, Bali

Jl. Raya Pantai Kuta, Banjar Legian, Legian

+62 361 300 5888

thestones.fb.reservations@marriott.com

stoneshotelbali.com