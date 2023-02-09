This Valentine’s Day, Padma Resort once again brings classical music to the island with a special concert by world-class violinist, Iskandar Widjaja, taking place The Plumeria Grand Ballroom of the resort.

Labelled as “Worldclass-Violinist” by Stuttgarter Zeitung and “Rockstar” by The Jakarta Post, Iskandar Widjaja was born and educated in Berlin, Germany, and picked up his first violin at the age of 4. By the age of 11 when he studied at Berlin’s College of Music, his precocious talent earned him the designation of “extraordinary student”, until he was rewarded with many international prizes even as a teenager.

He now collaborates with the great names of classical music, such as Zubin Mehta, Christoph Eschenbach, and Rolando Villazón, in halls such as the Elbphilharmonie, Konzerthaus Berlin, Shanghai Cultural Arts Center, and the Tel Aviv Opera House.

To date, Iskandar Widjaja has released six albums under different labels, each exploring different musical styles. With titles such as “Ode to Joy” – in reference to the Beethoven anniversary -, “Papa” or “Hip Hop Symphony”, he achieved several hundred thousand views online within a very short time and was a guest on various radio and TV programs.

On Tuesday, 14 February 2023, Iskandar Widjaja will perform alongside superb pianist Stephanie Onggowinoto, bringing to the stage a perfect symphony of strings and piano.

Iskandar Widjaja Valentine’s Day Concert

Date: Tuesday, 14 February 2023

Location: Plumeria Grand Ballroom, Padma Resort Legian

Time: Show starts at 7PM, Registration and cash bar commencing at 5PM

Price: The ticket price for this event starts from IDR 450,000 nett/ person. Tickets purchased with a BCA card are eligible for a 20% discount.

Book Now: +6281138219512 (WA) | dining.legian@padmahotels.com | PadmaResortLegian.com