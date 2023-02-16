This year’s Hari Raya Nyepi will fall on 22 March 2023, the annual Balinese “Day of Silence” where activities across the island will come to a complete standstill for 24 hours. To accommodate residents and visitors alike during Nyepi, the stylish Mamaka by Ovolo invites you to recharge and disconnect from the world with a special Peaceful Retreat Package.

Escape to Kuta’s golden coastline during Nyepi, where Mamaka by Ovolo’s 3 Days, 2 Nights “Peaceful Retreat” package encourages you to take the time to relax, recharge and reflect in the vibrant hotel and enjoy the various perks on offer from 21-23 March 2023.

The Peaceful Retreat package offer benefits including a “First Drink on Us” at the hotel’s premier rooftop venue, Kuta Social Club. Savour a refreshing welcome drink as you immerse in mesmerising views of the coastal stretch high above the palms. The package includes an indulgent daily breakfast with IDR 400,000 credit for lunch and dinner.

Guests wanting to find their Zen can join in-house wellness activities with a sunrise and sunset yoga session or stay active at the 24-hour Wellness Zone. Room service will be available round-the-clock for guests looking to enjoy supper or craving a midnight snack. Additionally, guests can also enjoy a day of pampering at Mamaka’s newly-launched beauty salon, Kupu Blow & Spa, with a 20% discount on treatments.

The special package has been curated with families in mind, hence, children under 12 years old will be free of charge for food and drinks. Mamaka has also prepared various family-friendly programmes including Cinema Under the Stars up on the rooftop, where you and your family can tuck in comfortably on the bean bags and munch on homemade popcorn as you watch movies. There will also be a pizza-making class, poolside activities, kids’ games, and fun mixology and barista classes.

Need to do your laundry? Say no more. Mamaka features a self-service laundry area for those needing to wash their clothes. Don’t want to leave your furry friends for Nyepi? Worry not! Mamaka is equipped with a special V.I.Pooch room so you can bring your dog(s) with you and stay in the pet-friendly room, complete with a dog bowl, snacks and sleeping mats. Guests can also go on a ride around the neighbourhood on Mamaka’s iconic refurbished Vespa before or after Nyepi.

Mamaka’s “Peaceful Retreat” package offers early bird prices starting from IDR 3,289,000.

For more information or reservations, please contact via WhatsApp or email reservations.bali@ovolohotels.com

Mamaka by Ovolo

Jl. Pantai Kuta No. 32, Legian, Kuta

+62 361 849 6500

mamakabyovolo.com