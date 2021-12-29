One big reason Bali has become one of the world’s most popular holiday destinations is that it is a diverse island that is not only rich in history and culture but always has something new to offer to its visitors, whether it’s from an array of pristine beaches, lush jungles, and majestic mountains to the eclectic culinary scene, vibrant nightlife, and luxurious resorts.

As we’re gearing up for the year-end holidays, or if you wanna take a break in early January, Bali is the right place to be because of its numerous offerings for the holidays, no matter if you choose to end the year with a bang or opt for a more tranquil and low-key New Year’s celebration.

Here is Chope’s curated list of the top 10 staycation destinations in Bali for this holiday season with fantastic deals of up to 79% off on ChopeDeals:

Melia Bali

Meliá Bali boasts one of the most enviable locations on the shores of Nusa Dua, Bali’s prestigious resort enclave. This beachfront resort is a unique sanctuary of exotic beauty and comfort for those who seek a dream vacation. The entire property occupies 10.7 hectares of lush tropical gardens with an enormous lagoon swimming pool winding throughout the grounds. The contemporary tropical architecture, bold décor, and spacious gardens express the essence of Bali. Imagine the sound of waves, the calmness of the wind and a ray of sun all day long, all there for you to enjoy without having a worry on your mind. The perfect place to recharge, eat and stay, Meliá Bali offers a variety of activities in the resort.

Kawasan Wisata ITDC Lot 1, Jl. Nusa Dua, Benoa

UP TO 58% OFF

Blue Karma Dijiwa Ubud

Discover a tranquil haven on the highlands of Ubud that is Blue Karma Dijiwa Ubud. Nestled on the side of a hill, this tropical sanctuary is enclosed by lush rice paddies and ravines covered in rainforest. For travellers seeking a serene getaway, Blue Karma Dijiwa Ubud emanates the ultimate ethnic chic luxury where guests can relax, rejuvenate and dive into quintessential Balinese culture and nature. At the resort, guests won’t have to venture out to really soak in the stunning beauty of its natural surroundings. Unwind in the comfort of their unique and cosy rooms where guests will be spoiled with sweeping views out of the room’s large windows, imagine waking up and opening windows to let in the morning light and cool Ubud breeze. Several of their rooms feature semi-outdoor bathrooms where guests can gaze out the verdant gardens and unique wildlife that inhabits them.

Jl. Kelabang Moding, Ubud

UP TO 79% OFF

Beehouse Dijiwa Ubud

One of the most unique accommodations in Bali, Beehouse Dijiwa Ubud boasts an exclusive paradise enclosed by beautiful rice paddies, lush greenery and a majestic view of Mount Agung. The resort is centred around a gorgeous lagoon pool that serves as an oasis during hot tropical days. The garden and stone pathways will take you to the exquisitely designed villas, where they feature a unique circular shape façade made of bamboo with structures that predominantly feature natural materials such as wood, bamboo and stone. Indulge in the expansive and open rooms where guests can bask in nature at its best. Take advantage of the facilities in full privacy as the resort is reserved for adults only (18+). Here, you can experience abundant magical moments such as a breath-taking sunrise watching to observing the birds playing in the rice fields. Beehouse Dijiwa Ubud is the idyllic destination for travellers on the hunt for a unique escape amidst unspoilt natural beauty.

Jl. Sawah Indah, Peliatan, Ubud

UP TO 33% OFF

Nandini Jungle Resort and Spa Bali

A dramatic hideaway tucked in the heart of Ubud’s Payangan rainforest, Nandini Jungle Resort and Spa is an enchanting destination that blends seamlessly with its natural surroundings. Located on the mystical Ayung River, each of the resort’s villas boasts lush natural surroundings and treats guests with unparalleled views of the magical Ayung gorge from their own private balcony. The resort invites guests to relax and unwind as they reconnect with nature, revive their spirit and reignite their soul amidst the tranquil ambience of this tropical haven.

Br. Jl. Susutan, Desa Buahan, Payangan, Ubud

UP TO 71% OFF

Jimbaran Puri, a Belmond Hotel, Bali

Indulge in the epitome of tropical serenity at Jimbaran Puri, a Belmond Hotel, Bali. Located on the beachfront of Jimbaran Bay, treat yourself to a peaceful and private getaway at this iconic resort where talcum-soft sands set the tone for the perfect tropical retreat. With a reputation as one of Bali’s most serene destinations, this resort is hemmed by jungle and lulled by the lap of the Indian Ocean. Rich in island spirit, guests arriving at this Bali gem is like discovering a secret garden. Featuring cottages and villas that incorporate traditional designs with local materials such as bamboo, teak and alang-alang thatching, the resort boasts an infinity pool made of Javanese stones that shimmers emerald under the sun.

Jl. Uluwatu, Yoga Perkhanti Lane, Jimbaran

UP TO 71% OFF

Hyatt Regency Bali

Spread across nine hectares of land, Hyatt Regency Bali is one of the largest hotel developments in Sanur, known for its majestic gardens originally designed by the famed tropical landscape artist, the late Made Wijaya. In addition, Hyatt Regency Bali fronts onto 500 metres of beach—among the widest beachfront in Sanur. The resort houses 363 rooms spanning 27 -81 square metres, each featuring a private balcony overlooking the lush gardens or the Indian Ocean. The hotel includes 39 one-bedroom suites with spacious balconies up to 70 square metres in size. With a separate living room that can accommodate an extra bed and an additional powder room with a shower, the suites are ideal for families and groups. It features three different swimming pools right by the beach: a Lap Pool; a shallow Children’s Pool; and the Main Pool surrounded by bounteous overhanging bougainvillaea, a 24-hour fitness centre, Shankha Spa, a Yoga Studio and Camp Hyatt children’s facilities featuring an outdoor playground, indoor playroom, programs and activities.

Jl. Danau Tamblingan No. 89, Sanur

UP TO 30% OFF

Bisma Eight Hotel

Enclosed by verdant jungles, Bisma Eight Hotel is an upscale boutique hotel located 1 kilometre away from Puri Lukisan Museum, 6 kilometres away from the sacred Ubud Monkey Forest and 11 kilometres away from Tegenungan Waterfall. At this chic boutique hotel, guests can expect fine craftsmanship in its design featuring ornate woodwork, polished suites that offer free Wi-Fi, flat-screen TVs and mini-fridges along with wooden soaking tubs and separate living rooms. Several of the rooms grant guests private gardens, courtyard access and balconies. Room service is also available at this hotel along with benefits such as breakfast, parking space, activities such as yoga, dancing and cooking classes. They also feature a high-end restaurant, a terrace, 2 bars located on the rooftop and next to the outdoor infinity pool, a gym and an on-site shrine.

Jl. Bisma No. 68, Ubud

UP TO 44% OFF

Blue Karma Dijiwa Seminyak

The popular Seminyak area can sometimes be overbearing with its busyness, so to escape the stress of the bustling area, Blue Karma Dijiwa Seminyak presents travellers with a luxurious hideaway at their boutique hotel. This cool, calm and cosy boutique hotel welcomes guests to its One-Bedroom Suites that boast plush furnishings and a private balcony that grants guests views of the tropical greenery. An idyllic destination for both work and stay, this serene hotel presents guests with several facilities including an outdoor pool, the Keto-focused Bketo restaurant, a spa and a yoga studio.

Jl. Raya Seminyak, Gang Bima No. 2, Seminyak

UP TO 53% OFF

The Artini Dijiwa Ubud

Located in the heart of Ubud, The Artini Dijiwa Ubud is a 20-minute walk from the legendary Ubud Art Market. This low-key hotel is enclosed amidst natural surroundings and sprawling rice fields and coconut trees. A sanctuary of tranquillity, this resort features two outdoor swimming pools with contemporary rooms designed with ornate Balinese elements, modern amenities and mesmerising views overlooking the expansive manicured gardens and winding river. The Ethnic Rooms blend elements of Balinese culture with all the comforts of a home. At this resort, guests will be able to unwind and take in the astonishing views from the large windows in the rooms.

Jl. Raya Pengosekan Ubud, Ubud

UP TO 67% OFF

White Goose Boutique Hotel

When it comes to aesthetically pleasing and Insta-worthy accommodations, then the White Goose Boutique Hotel is the choice for you. Imbued with a laid-back island lifestyle atmosphere, this chic boutique hotel offers you an immersive and unique stay experience in the heart of Canggu. Featuring 19 elegantly designed suites that merge natural textures and rustic elements with sleek contemporary finesse, this accommodation is conveniently situated in one of Bali’s most sought-after neighbourhoods and is only a few steps away from the popular Berawa beach.

Jalan Pantai Berawa, Tibubeneng

UP TO 30% OFF