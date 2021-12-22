Part of their on-going efforts to encourage the continued use of the Balinese language, the foundation BASABali organises regular writing contests inviting Balinese to freely and honestly express themselves across a range of topics. In the latest campaign, they ask millienals to answer the question: What should the government do to evoke and sustain the tourism in Bali?

BASABali – a registered foundation in Indonesia and non-profit in USA – are a collective of linguists, anthropologists, students and communicators who are driven by the same mission: to ensure the continuation of the Balinese language.

Their regular Wikithons are public participation campaigns inviting people to openly share their honest thoughts and opinions. These are incentivised writing competitions which encourage the use of the local dialect in writing.

The December 2021 Wikithon is the last campaign of the year and BASABali are working together with the Bali Provincial Government who are asking specifically for feedbacks from millenials.

Participants are asked to answer this question: What should the government do to evoke and sustain the tourism in Bali? As Bali gears up to push tourism again at the start of 2022, it is essential that everyday people, especially young members of society, have their say. Participants will respond on a new “Bali Listens” space in the BASABali community-developed multi-lingual wiki.

There are prizes for the chosen winners in certain categories, ranging from Students and even expatriates! Prizes are as follows:

Students and Public

#1 : Rp 1.700.000

#2 : Rp 1.300.000

#3 : Rp 1.000.000



Best Comment

Rp. 500.000 The Best School – Organization – Hotel:

Rp.1.500.000 + Trophy



Favorite Champion

Rp. 1.300.000 Expatriate

1 set of Luh Ayu Manik Mas books, T-shirt, publication in Media Bali and basabaliwiki.org

Submissions are being accepted between 21 December to 12 January 2021. They are asked to answer within a word count of maximum 300 words, using Balinese language (you can use daily/nonformal Balinese language).





Companies, organisations, hotels, communities are welcome to join by sharing this with their teams as well. If you cannot participate, feel free to share the flyers above on social media or directly with friends and/or colleagues.

These are voluntary participation competitions, incentivised with a cash prize for winners, supported by Fondation Botnar, who support the use of digital technology to improve the health and wellbeing of youth around the world.

So, do you know any Balinese millenials who ideas about how to make tourism in Bali more culturally, environmentally and economically sustainable? Someone you know who always has had something to say on the topic? Get them to join and share their thoughts!

If you would like to participate, please find out how by going to this link: https://basabali.org/dec-21-4th-public-participation/



Instructions in Balinese and Indonesian are also found on the same link above.