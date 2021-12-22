One of Bali’s best kept secrets, HOSHINOYA Bali is a secluded escape in Ubud that beautifully fuses Balinese culture and Japanese aesthetics. It’s a destination for tranquility that channels the zen of Japanese traditions to create an atmosphere quite unlike anywhere else in Bali. This festive season, HOSHINOYA Bali is presenting some of Japan’s bespoke new year’s traditions and culture with a month-long, Japanese-inspired festive culinary program.

The resort, home to only 30 villas within a three-hectare stretch of rainforest, invites guests to embrace new beginnings by staying with them through the year-end holidays, offering a limited-time only stay of up to 40% discount for domestic residents. As the resort’s outlets are only available for in-house guests, staying at HOSHINOYA Bali is the only way to experience their unique upcoming activities and culinary offerings. All activities are complimentary for in-house guests.

Japan’s cuisine is seasonal, shifting alongside the changes from winter to summer, so it comes as no surprise that the country has something special to mark the new year period. It is an occasion of celebration, togetherness and praying for good fortune — but it’s also a time to feast, with dishes invoking luck and prosperity for the year ahead.Here’s what the resort is offering from December 2021 though to January 2022:

Amazake is a Japanese traditional healthy drink using rice and koji or rice malt. Guests can sip a warm cup of Amazake in the morning to start the day and warm up their body. Available daily from December 28 to January 7, at 7 to 10AM.

Spend New Year’s Eve and taste the authentic Japan cuisine, Toshikoshi Soba or buckwheat noodles, considered to be a symbol of longevity. Dine on soba noodles served with Dashi, a soup made from konbu kelp, bonito, and soy sauce. Traditionally, families gather together and eat soba, wishing wonderful year coming. Available on Friday, December 31 from 9PM to 10.30PM in the public gazebo.

Oshiruko, a popular Japanese-style dessert, is soup made from azuki or sweet red beans with stretchy pieces of mochi dropped inside. There is a traditional Japanese ceremony to break the mochi and eat it for good health and fortune for the New Year, and then they eat mochi in so many ways. Gather at Public Gazebo to enjoy the heart-warming oshiruko. Available daily from 1-7 January from 3 to 5PM.

Ozoni is a traditional soup with mochi and vegetables enjoyed on New Year’s Day. The Dashi or soup is made from Konbu kelp and bonito flake, served mochi, and seasonal vegetables like spring onion, turnip, carrot, and squash as well as yuzu citrus. Mitsuba or three Japanese parsley leafs are tied in a knot, means forming a good relationship with someone or good luck. Available daily from 1 to 7 January during breakfast time at Restaurant from 7.30 to 10.30AM. Priced at IDR 350K for a special new year Japanese style breakfast set menu.

Spend your year-end holiday away from the hustle and bustle, with a unique Japanese ambience created within a serene Balinese setting. HOSHINOYA Bali taps into concepts long appreciated in Japan, such as scenic natural environments and locally sourced cuisine, minimalistic rooms featuring Japanese elements, such as futon beds, sliding shoji doors, and modern necessities.

Limited offer for domestic residents only, up to 40% discount from regular price. To book go to https://www.hoshinoresorts.com/en/information/topics/2021/07/32623.html.

Early Bird and Stay Longer offers are also available for an extended journey of wellbeing. For more information, please visit https://hoshinoya.com/bali/en/.

HOSHINOYA Bali

Banjar Pengembungan, Desa Pejeng Kangin, Kecamatan Tampaksiring, Bali

WhatsApp: +62-878-7511-0511 | Reception: +62-361-849-3080

Website: https://hoshinoya.com/bali/en/

Instagram: @hoshinoyabali