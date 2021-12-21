Imagine dining in a tranquil setting surrounded by the lush greenery of Ubud, breathing the fresh air of the highlands and enjoying the sights and sounds of nature. Well, you don’t have to imagine it because it’s something you can experience at Wild Air Restaurant in Ubud.

Located within the stunning Kaamala Resort Ubud, which is managed by leading Bali-based hospitality management company, Ini Vie Hospitality, Wild Air Restaurant boasts an open-air concept enclosed by unspoiled nature and mesmerising views of the green valley. Not only that, but the restaurant also features a public infinity pool for a post-meal dip, hammocks and cabanas where you can unwind and enjoy the calming ambience of the venue to elevate your overall experience at this Ubud destination.

Dubbed as ‘Best of the Best Restaurant in Bali’ by TripAdvisor’s 2021 Traveler’s Choice Awards, Wild Air Restaurant has recently unveiled their brand-new menu with a Western-Asian inspired concept featuring a colourful array of tantalising dishes such as Kale Salad, Salmon Beet Cured, Classic Seafood Seaweed Salad, Tuna Avocado Tartar, Baby Lobster, Salmon Couscous, Ayam Bakar Plecing, Pork Belly, Gindara Yellow Curry, as well as sweet palate-cleansing desserts including Tiramisu Moringa Panna Cotta.









In addition to their latest culinary offerings, the restaurant also serves their delicious signature and mainstay dishes such as the selection of Indonesian delicacies. The restaurant also features a bar, where guests can indulge in their daily coffee fix with the array of signature coffee selections, enjoy invigorating cocktails during sunset and late-night aperitifs come dinner time. The restaurant also features a coworking space for guests needing to crank in a little bit of work.

To ensure the safety and comfort of patrons, Wild Air Restaurant has implemented strict COVID-19 safety measures and obtained the CHSE (Cleanliness, Health, Safety and Environmental Sustainability) certification from the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy (Kemenparekraf),









Wild Air Restaurant is open daily from 7am to 9pm. For more information or reservations, please contact +62 878 9790 5623 or visit kaamalaresort.com/wildair

Wild Air Restaurant

at Kaamala Resort Ubud

Jl. Bisma No. 888 X, Ubud

+62 878 9790 5623

info@kaamalaresort.com

kaamalaresort.com/wildair